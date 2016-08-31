Feds: Hazleton man sold prescription drugs imported from India

SCRANTON — A Hazleton man was charged Tuesday with selling prescription drugs he imported from India, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced Wednesday.

Federal prosecutors say they charged Azim Hosein, 45, also known as Hazan McWilliam, with conspiracy to distribute Tramadol and Ambien in the Hazleton area following an investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration and Hazleton Police Department. He allegedly committed the offense between November 2014 and Jan. 29, 2016.

Hosein will plead guilty to the charge, according to a plea agreement filed with the charging documents Tuesday. A plea date has not been set.

Hosein faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison, a term of supervised release, and a fine, federal prosecutors say.

By Joe Dolinsky [email protected]