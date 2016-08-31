Beyond the Byline: Learning to fly in middle school

My son has entered middle school.

That sounds like a statement for a self-help group.

“Hello, my name is Eileen. I am a parent of a middle school student.”

Those without children won’t understand this but those who have guided children through middle school know the strife my husband and I will soon face.

Our easy-going son, Nick, will develop the “know-it-all” attitude, the struggle to “find yourself,” insecurities and “horrible-mones” (otherwise know as hormones). Oh, the list goes on and on.

Nick is a good kid with a great sense of humor. He remembers his “pleases and thank yous.” He cleans the table when he’s finished eating. He’s well behaved and gets along with others. He also has a lot of friends already in middle school and many more moving into sixth grade with him.

I’d say Eric and I have done a good job of parenting.

But middle school is unfamiliar ground for the three of us.

As that first day of school edged closer and closer, I saw more apprehension than confidence behind Nick’s big blue eyes.

I was thrilled when our school district held an Orientation Night to meet the teachers, pick up class schedules and get locker assignments.

I thought the event would calm Nick’s fears and help Eric and I prepare him for what is to come.

The principal introduced himself and showed some humorous videos; one was a sixth-grader explaining how it’s OK to be nervous about starting middle school, but after completing her sixth-grade year found the experience to be fun.

One of the important lessons for the kids to learn from this video is to do your homework, be yourself and wear deodorant. (I’m not kidding.)

The second video was more for us parents.

It showed a mother duck escorting her ducklings across a paved walkway on a windy day. Every gust of wind sent the ducklings tumbling every which way. But the mother duck re-grouped them and continued.

The lesson: our kiddos will face many challenges in middle school; they will get distracted and fall off course, but the school administration and parents will work together to keep them on track.

After sharing some laughs, the large group of attendees was dismissed to visit classrooms, practice their lockers and find their way around the building.

Nick eagerly went to get his locker assignment and combination, a big area of concern for him. He found his locker and made his first attempt to unlock it.

Eric and I stepped aside.

First time - no luck. Second, third, fourth, fifth times - still no luck.

Nick’s frustration was building and I could see anxiety on his face. Eric stepped in to demonstrate the precision needed for the combination lock.

An upperclassman came to assist.

Nick finally got the locker open on his own. Shut it and try again. Nope. The whole process started all over.

I’m a problem solver by nature. I’m never willing to accept that something is impossible, but rather I need to see a problem from a different angle to find the solution. So I’m watching Nick, wondering if there is a way the school can disengage the locker’s lock and I’ll bring a different lock from home for him to use.

Then, the video of the mother duck came to mind. I can’t solve this problem for him.

He needs to figure it out.

I realized then that I resembled that mother duck.

Since Nick was born, I’ve had my wings spread around him in protection.

I can’t do that anymore. He’s has grown too big for me to protect and shelter from the world.

Now I have to lift him up for the wind to get under his little wings. It’s time for him to learn to fly.

He will fall. The wind gust will stop. Eric and I will be there to catch him and hold him up again and again. Until one day, when he is an adult, educated and starting a career — then he’ll soar on his own.

Until then we have a lot to master, including that blasted locker.

By Eileen Godin [email protected]