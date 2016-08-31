Carbondale man who stole ambulance from hospital gets up to 30 months

WILKES-BARRE — A patient who stole an ambulance from outside an area hospital and tried driving it to his home was sentenced Wednesday to 15 to 30 months in state prison.

David Joseph Karosus, 56, of Mill Street, Carbondale, pleaded guilty in May to theft and driving with a suspended license after police say he swiped the emergency vehicle from outside Geisinger Wyoming Valley in Plains Township in November.

State police, using the ambulance’s GPS signal, pulled the vehicle over as it was traveling toward Carbondale in Elmhurst Township.

Karosus told police he decided to leave the hospital because he believed the staff was “f——— around with his leg.” He watched the ambulance crew bring a patient into the emergency room and said, “F—- it,” and took the ambulance, police said.

Police said Karosus acknowledged not having permission to take the emergency vehicle, which was owned by Kingston Ambulance.

Judge Tina Polachek Gartley ordered Karosus to have no unlawful contact with Kingston Ambulance.

By Joe Dolinsky [email protected]