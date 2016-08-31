Wright Township woman’s decorated tree trumps campaign lawn signs

WRIGHT TWP. — When the Trump train didn’t stop in Wright Township, Barbara Krashnak decided to make a Trump tree instead.

Krashnak, of 497 S. Mountain Blvd., has decorated one of her 45-year-old spruce trees in support of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump. She said she supports the 70-year-old businessman because he’s “not a politician.”

“He wants to straighten everything out,” Krashnak said defending her choice.

Krashnak said that at first there was just one sign on the tree, but now more than three dozen homemade Trump signs of all different sizes hang from the tree. Krashnak saud she’s not ashamed to add more if she can find anymore heavy PVC board.

“These signs are made in America,” Krashnak said, referencing claims about Trump’s clothing line being made out of the country.

Krashnak said she had trouble finding lawn signs, even after she waited nine hours at the Trump primary rally at Mohegan Sun Arena in April. She handed off the signs she was given while she was on the floor of the Arena to people behind her, hoping she would be handed more. She wasn’t.

Krashnak said she didn’t think about decorating the tree until six weeks ago, and by then the primary locations for the Trump campaign were closed and the offices for the November general election hadn’t yet opened.

“They’re waiting until it’s closer to voting time,” Krashnak mused.

On Tuesday, Ron Ferrance, chairman of the Republican Party of Luzerne County, visited Krashnak and gave her Trump-Pence 2016 signs, which she proudly displays at the base of the tree.

“They came right from (the opening of campaign headquarters in) Clarks Summit,” Ferrance said.

Since the election is in November, Krashnak is going to put her regular Christmas lights on the tree and leave the signs if Trump wins.

Two American flags — one Krashnak-made — top the tree, as well. Krashnak said she also has a second homemade sign ready to be put up.

Krashnak cleared out the needles from the center of her tree and uses the trunk as a ladder to climb up. If she falls, she said, she knows she will get caught in the branches rather than falling to the ground.

“The neighbors are used to me being in the tree,” Krashnak joked.

During the Times Leader interview of Krashnak on Wednesday, several honks and cheers came from passersby who spotted the sign. On Tuesday alone, Krashnak said, more than 10 people knock on her door to say hello.

“Seems like everyone is for Trump,” she said.

Ferrance said the Democrats are going to be very suprised at the amount of people who come out for Trump.

“They are not taking an account of people like Barbara,” Ferrance said calling her a desire to support Trump a “passion.”

The icing on the cake for all of Krashnak’s hard work would be a simple phone call.

“All he has to do is call me and say ‘thank you’,” she said.

The spruce tree in Barbara Krashnak's front yard show support for Republican presidental nominee Donald Trump. Barbara Krashnak, of Wright Township, shows how she climbs the spruce tree in her yard to place American flags on the top of her Trump tree. Barbara Krashnak, of Wright Township, stands in front of her Trump tree, while holding a homemade American flag, which will sit on top of the tree with two already placed flags.

By Melanie Mizenko [email protected]

Ron Ferrance, chairman of the Luzerne County Republican party, said Trump yard signs are a premium. Supporters who wish to get a yard sign may contact the party from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday through Thursday at their Dallas office in the Twin Stacks center.