Brooklyn man gets 11½ years for sex trafficking of 2 Wilkes-Barre girls

SCRANTON — It’s jail time for “Showtime.”
Clinton Hayden, 29, of Brooklyn, was sentenced on Wednesday to 11½ years in federal prison after having pleaded guilty in March to advertising two underage Wilkes-Barre girls on a website and shipping them to New York to engage in sex acts.
Hayden, nicknamed “Showtime,” recruited the girls and posted their photographs on a website before sending them off to engage in prostitution at his direction between May 2015 and November 2015, prosecutors said.
Hayden was ordered to register as a sex offender, receive sex offender treatment and to comply with the provisions of the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.
The judge ordered Hayden to serve a 10-year term of supervised release following his prison sentence.
