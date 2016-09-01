Brooklyn man gets 11½ years for sex trafficking of 2 Wilkes-Barre girls

SCRANTON — It’s jail time for “Showtime.”

Clinton Hayden, 29, of Brooklyn, was sentenced on Wednesday to 11½ years in federal prison after having pleaded guilty in March to advertising two underage Wilkes-Barre girls on a website and shipping them to New York to engage in sex acts.

Hayden, nicknamed “Showtime,” recruited the girls and posted their photographs on a website before sending them off to engage in prostitution at his direction between May 2015 and November 2015, prosecutors said.

Hayden was ordered to register as a sex offender, receive sex offender treatment and to comply with the provisions of the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.

The judge ordered Hayden to serve a 10-year term of supervised release following his prison sentence.

By Joe Dolinsky [email protected]