Luzerne County prison worker admits he extorted drugs from inmate

SCRANTON — A longtime Luzerne County corrections officer told a judge Friday that he knowingly extorted cash, alcohol and drugs from a disadvantaged prisoner in exchange for unauthorized time outside prison walls and then urged the inmate to lie about the arrangement when federal agents caught on.

John Stachokus, 41, of Plains Township, admitted guilt to one count each of extortion and tampering with a witness during a hearing at the William J. Nealon Federal Building. He did not address the court, except to acknowledge his understanding of the charges and intent to plead guilty.

U.S. District Judge Malachy E. Mannion accepted Stachokus’ plea and released him on his own recognizance.

Stachokus faces as many as 40 years in prison and up to $500,000 in fines, but could receive a reduced sentence for owning up to the crimes, according to the plea agreement. His sentencing will be scheduled at a later date.

Federal prosecutors charged Stachokus Aug. 16, less than a month after another prison worker, former work release counselor and one-time Wilkes-Barre Area School Board president Louis Elmy, pleaded guilty to similar charges. Elmy, 51, of Wilkes-Barre, is awaiting sentencing.

Stachokus, Assistant U.S. Attorney Michelle Olshefski said Friday, wielded his power as a corrections officer to allow unauthorized or extended furloughs and other freedoms to an inmate he knew was desperate for money.

“The inmate was in severe financial peril,” Olshefski said in court. “This is a situation Mr. Stachokus was well aware of.”

The inmate paid Stachokus to allow the arrangement and keep quiet about the inmate’s similar dealings with other prison workers, Olshefski said. She did not name the others allegedly involved.

On other occasions, Olshefski said, the inmate helped Stachokus obtain alcohol and cocaine.

When the FBI began investigating Stachokus, he instructed the inmate to tell them the money was for loans or campaign donations, Olshefski said.

Olshefski said the inmate was prepared to testify against Stachokus had the case gone to trial, and, coupled with documents and Stachokus’ own admissions, would likely have formed a strong case for prosecutors.

Records show Stachokus was hired at the prison in 2007 and received a salary of $50,272.

http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_gavel-2.jpg

By Joe Dolinsky [email protected]