Police: ‘Lucrative prostitution business’ operated out of Larksville spa

LARKSVILLE — Two massage therapists are in hot water after a raid at an area spa prompted their arrest on prostitution charges.

State Police, Larksville Borough Police and the Department of Homeland Security on Thursday executed a search warrant at Ace Accupressure Spa on East Main Street just after 9 p.m, revealing a “lucrative prostitution business” operated by three Korean women living inside.

Numerous used and unused condoms and nearly $7,000 in cash were found inside the business, police say.

Two of the women, Kim Young Suk, 54, and Jae Ryeong Kimnam, 48, were charged with prostitution-related offenses and were found to be living in the country illegally, police said.

The Department of Homeland Security placed immigration detainers on them, according to police.

It was unclear whether the third woman, who arrest papers did not identify, would also face charges.

Two women charged

By Joe Dolinsky [email protected]