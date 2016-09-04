Luzerne County restaurant inspections Aug. 19 to Aug. 25

The following are recent Luzerne County restaurant inspection reports from the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture. According the agency: “any inspection is a ‘snapshot’ of the day and time of the inspection. An inspection conducted on any given day may not be representative of the overall, long-term cleanliness of an establishment. Also, at the time of the inspection violations are recorded but are often corrected on site prior to the inspector leaving the establishment.” The information is taken from the inspection database at www.eatsafepa.com. Postal addresses used here are as listed on the state’s website, and may not correspond to the municipalities in which facilities are physically located

Burger King No. 14588, 2 S. Mountain Blvd. Mountain Top, Aug. 19. Regular inspection; in compliance.

Jumbo China Buffet, 1057 N. Church St., Hazleton, Aug. 19. Follow-up inspection; in compliance. Violations: Food containers stored on floor in walk in cooler/walk in freezer. Metal wire is being used as door handles on some coolers.

La Napoli, 427 S. Mountain Blvd., Mountain Top, Aug. 19. Follow-up inspection; in compliance.

Nelly Travel Plaza LLC, 3765 Nuangola Rd., Mountain Top, Aug. 19. Regular inspection; in compliance. Violations: Three-compartment sink has buildup of mineral deposits in basins. Florescent light tube cover in deli case is not shielded. Fan guards in main walk-in cooler have build up of static dust. Floors have buildup of traffic dirt.

Hilton Garden Inn, 242 Highland Park Blvd., Wilkes-Barre, Aug. 23. Regular inspection; in compliance. Violations: Observed food ingredient storage containers, in the kitchen area, not labeled with the common name of the food. Temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available bain marie. Observed a buildup of dust on the fan guard in the bain marie.

Red Robin No. 335, 2020 Wilkes-Barre Twp. Market Place, Wilkes-Barre, Aug. 23. Regular inspection; in compliance. Violations: Observed a buildup of residue in the bottom of the ice scoop holder in the wait staff area. Holder was cleaned. Observed a buildup of residues on the surfaces above and behind the dispensing nozzles on both beverage machines. Surfaces were cleaned. Observed clean food equipment stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and/or air drying (wet nesting).

Starbucks No. 10083, 2030 Wilkes-Barre Twp., Market Place, Wilkes-Barre, Aug. 23. Regular inspection; in compliance. Violations: The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration No detergent available for use at manual ware-wash sink at the time of visit. Soiled equipment will be held until detergent is delivered later today. Blender pitchers were observed to have food residue and were not clean to sight and touch. Pitchers cleaned. Observed a buildup of residue on the dispensing area of the coffee machine.Area cleaned. Observed a buildup of slimy residue on the deflector plate in the ice machine. Surface cleaned. Observed a buildup of dust on the fan guard in the refrigeration unit at the drive thru area. Ware-wash sink has a hose attachment that is hanging below the flood rim of the sink and not an appropriate air gap.

Super Buffet World, 246 West Side Mall, Wyoming Ave., Edwardsville, Aug. 23. Complaint inspection; in compliance.

Arby’s No. 372, 510 Pierce St., Kingston, Aug. 23. Regular inspection; in compliance.

Brennan-Regan Post 585, 329 Main St., Duryea, Aug. 23. Complaint inspection; in compliance. Violation: The hand-wash sink in the kitchen area was blocked by equipment and not accessible at all times for employee use.

Burger King No. 13743, 301 Kennedy Blvd., Pittston, Aug. 23. Complaint inspection; in compliance. Violation: Observed personal items (purse and jacket stored on top on equipment in the drive thru area.) Items were removed.

Alta Pizzeria, 380 S. Poplar St., Hazleton, Aug. 24. Complaint inspection; out of compliance. Violations: Refrigerated ready-to-eat, time/temperature control for safety food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the refrigeration units, is not being date marked for 7 days. Person in charge is not monitoring establishment operation for compliance with food code requirements. Food employee observed handling money, then resuming food prep, no hand wash. Food employees observed in food area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard covers. Food prep employee observed handling ready to eat food with bare hands. No written procedures in place for assorted pizza, meat topped and meat filed pizza, rolls.

Banko’s, 39 Allen St., W. Nanticoke, Aug. 24. Regular inspection; out of compliance. Violations: Refrigerated ready to eat, time/temperature control for safety food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours is not being date marked. Discussed date marking and provided hand out to Person in charge. Working containers in bar and ware-wash area, used for storing chemicals/cleaners taken from bulk supplies, were not marked with the common name of the chemical. Containers were labeled. The Person in Charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection. Food employees observed in prep area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets or hats. Food in the freezer by the cook area stored open with no covering. Foods were covered. Observed ice scoop stored on top of the ice machine in an area not routinely cleaned. Scoop was removed from area and cleaned. Blade on post can opener, a food contact surface, was observed to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Blade was cleaned. Interior of microwave, a food contact surface, was observed to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Microwave cleaned. Observed a buildup of black mold like residue on the deflector plate in the ice machine. Plate was cleaned. Observed a buildup of dust on the fan guard under the bain marie and in the beer walk-in cooler. Observed a buildup of residue on surface above and around nozzles on soda machines. Surfaces were cleaned. Observed single-service, single-use articles stored in storage hall area directly on the floor, and not 6 inches above the floor. Observed 5 fruit flies in the back storage area.

Dymond’s Farmers Market and Bakery, 251 N. Memorial Hwy., Shavertown, Aug. 24. Regular inspection; in compliance. Violations: Food employees observed in bakery area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats. Observed a buildup of dust on top of the small oven, and shelf of the Garland stove in the bakery area. Old food residue, dishes and utensils observed in the hand-wash sink, indicating uses other than hand washing. The items were removed during this inspection.

Four Seasons Golf Club, 750 Slocum Ave., Exeter, Aug. 24. Regular inspection; in compliance. Violations: Working containers in ware-wash area, used for storing chemicals/cleaners taken from bulk supplies, were not marked with the common name of the chemical container. Observed knives being stored in wooden block. Knives were removed and block was discarded. Observed plastic container with no handle being used as scoop and stored in bulk ingredients. Container was removed.

Kentucky Fried Chicken, 523 Wyoming Ave., Kingston, Aug. 24. Complaint inspection; in compliance.

Parente Italian Food Center, 193 N Main St., Pittston, Aug. 24. Regular inspection; in compliance. Violations: Commercially processed refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature control for safety food, located in the deli case, and held more than 24 hours, is not being marked with the date it was opened. Discussed date marking and provided handout. Observed a buildup of ice on top interior surface of the deli case. Observed cases of food stored directly on the floor in sales area, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. Temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available in the deli case. Food contact surfaces on both meat slicers were observed to have food residue and were not clean to sight and touch. Slicer was cleaned.

Togoz Pizza, 310 Wyoming Ave., West Wyoming, Aug. 24. Regular inspection; in compliance. Violations: All inside surfaces of the microwave oven, a food contact surface, was observed to have dried food residue/splatter and was not clean to sight and touch. The inside surfaces of the microwave oven were cleaned and sanitized during this inspection. Observed a buildup of a black residue on the post can opener blade. The can opener was cleaned and sanitized during this inspection. Observed dried spillage on the outside surface of the doors of the lower refrigeration unit of the bain marie. The doors were cleaned and sanitized during this inspection

Truly Scrumptious Cafe and Cake Studio, 271 Wyoming Ave., Kingston, Aug. 24. Regular inspection; in compliance.

Victoria’s Candies, 12 Gateway Shopping Center, Kingston, Aug. 24. Regular inspection; in compliance. Violation: Prepackaged candies including but not limited to solid chocolates, Chocolate covered pretzels are not labeled to clearly indicate any “Big 8” allergen ingredients and/or the allergen warning statement. Prepackaged candies including but not limited to solid chocolates, milk chocolates, chocolate covered pretzels, are not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement to include sub ingredients, net weight, distributed by statement.

Shickshinny Joe’s Inc., 171 State Route 239, Shickshinny, Aug. 25. Regular inspection; in compliance. Violation: Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand wash sink in the restroom area. Paper towel was placed at sink during this inspection.

Turkey Hill No. 179, 1 Brookhill Rd., Sugarloaf, Aug. 25. Regular inspection; in compliance. Violations: A Food Employee Certification is displayed, but the individual is no longer employed by the food establishment. Three-compartment sink has buildup of mineral deposits in basins. Food prep hand wash sink is not accessible due to basin is filled with miscellaneous items.

Z’s Restaurant and Sports Pub, 700 N. James St., Hazleton, Aug. 25. Regular inspection; in compliance.

Brodrick’s Hose Co., No 2, 296 Slocum St., Swoyersville, Aug. 25. Regular inspection; in compliance.

Forest Hill Inn, 3 Forest Hill Inn Rd., Hazleton, Aug. 25. Regular inspection; in compliance. Violations: No thermometer visible in refrigerator. Ware-wash sink has build up of mineral deposits in basins.

My Sister’s Kitchen, 421 Main St., Duryea, Aug. 25. Follow-up inspection; in compliance. Violations: An open employee’s beverage container was observed in prep area. Beverage was removed from area. Food employees observed in prep area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets or hats.

Saints and Sinners Irish Pub, 112 Center St., Pittston, Aug. 25. Regular inspection; in compliance. Violations: Working container in bar area, used for storing chemicals taken from bulk supplies, was not marked with the common name of the chemical. Person in charge labeled container. Mechanical ware-washing equipment had a residue buildup observed inside. Interior of the microwave, a food contact surface, was observed to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Microwave cleaned. Observed a buildup of pink slimy residue in the soda gun holster at the bar. Observed a buildup of dust on the fan guard and the hoses in the walk in cooler. Observed a buildup of flour residue on the nonfood contact surfaces of the mixer. Observed a buildup of residues on the wire shelves in the walk in cooler. Observed dust and debris on the exterior surface of some liquor bottles.