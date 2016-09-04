Lackawanna County restaurant inspections Aug. 23 to Aug. 29

The following are recent Lackawanna County restaurant inspection reports from the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture. According the agency: “any inspection is a ‘snapshot’ of the day and time of the inspection. An inspection conducted on any given day may not be representative of the overall, long-term cleanliness of an establishment. Also, at the time of the inspection violations are recorded but are often corrected on site prior to the inspector leaving the establishment.” The information is taken from the inspection database at www.eatsafepa.com. Postal addresses used here are as listed on the state’s website, and may not correspond to the municipalities in which facilities are physically located

G&G Xpress Marts, 4704 Birney Ave., Moosic, Aug. 23. Follow-up inspection; in compliance.

Pete & Reenie’s, 463 Main St., Eynon, Aug. 23. Regular inspection; in compliance.

TGI Fridays, 620 Scranton-Carbondale Hwy, Scranton, Aug. 23. Regular inspection; in compliance. Violation: Observed deeply scored cutting boards not resurfaced or discarded as required.

Market Street Inn, 140 Market St., Moscow, Aug. 24, Complain inspection; in compliance. Violations: The kitchen window, above the hand wash sink, is open and not screened. Approximately 10-15 flies observed on the window and around the sink. The person in charge disposed of the flies and closed the window. She stated that the screen popped out and will be replaced. Dust buildup on the exhaust fan in the wall adjacent to the cook line.

Montana’s Apple Stand MFF3, 101 Brook Dr., Roaring Brook Twp., Aug. 24. Regular inspection; in compliance.

Montana’s Funnel Cakes MFF3., 101 Brook Dr., Roaring Brook Twp., Aug. 24. Regular inspection; in compliance.

Newsies Pizza, 107 E. Main St., Dalton, Aug. 24. Regular inspection; in compliance. Violations: Non-food contact surfaces (fan guards in walk-in cooler) not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. The hand-wash sink in the kitchen area was blocked by the wiping cloth bucket and not accessible at all times for employee use. The bucket was moved during this inspection. Accumulation of old food debris observed on the floor of the walk-in cooler.Past Inspection(s)

Putter’s Pub, 1099 Golf Club Rd., Jefferson Twp., Aug. 24. Follow-up inspection; in compliance. Violations; Food facility has lost its certified food employee over 3 months ago and has not replaced the certified food employee as required. Food handlers have taken the course and are awaiting the test results. Fax a copy of the certificate, include the name and address of the facility, to the PA Dept. of Agriculture, Dishwasher test strips, to monitor final rinse temperature, are not available. As per the manager, the test strips are on order. Dirt, debris, miscellaneous items along the floor-wall junctions in the shed. As per the manager, the shed will be cleaned today.

Smilers Grill & Bar, 600 Main St., Dickson City, Aug. 24. Regular inspection; in compliance. Violation: Food employees observed in kitchen area, wearing bracelets/watch on arms. Bracelets/watch were removed during this inspection. Severely dented canned items (three cans of tomatoes) observed in basement storage area and intended for use in the food facility. The cans were discarded during this inspection. Wire shelving in the reach-in Jordan cooler and walk-in cooler is exposing rust and is not smooth and easy to clean. Loose/broken gaskets observed on two of three chest freezers in the basement. Foods were observed to be frozen solid during this inspection. Mechanical ware-washing equipment had a slimy buildup observed inside. Accumulation of grease on floor/wall area near fryers. Black mold-like accumulation observed on lower wall behind mechanical dishwasher. Broken and missing tiles exposing wooden sub floor does not provide a smooth easily cleanable surface in kitchen and walk-in cooler areas. Floors were observed to be clean and free of debris and water during this inspection.

Smokin’ Joe’s Meats & Deli, 1330 Mt. Cobb Rd., Jefferson Twp., Aug. 24. Regular inspection; in compliance. Violations: Food facility does not have available chlorine sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Old food residue on two knives in the scabbard on the wall by the band saw. The knives were cleaned.

Van Brunt Grill, 109 Van Brunt St., Moscow, Aug. 24. Regular inspection; in compliance. Violations: Food Employee observed eating food in the kitchen at the meat slicer table. The employee moved to the dining area. Temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in low-boy refrigerator and the deli bain marie on the cook line; and the pastry refrigerator in the kitchen. Old food residue on the can opener blade and the meat slicer blade, frame and blade guard. The can opener and meat slicer were cleaned. Old food residue in the utensils storage container on the cook line shelf. The container and utensils were cleaned. Ice buildup on the shelves and floor in the walk-in freezer.

Adams Office Inc., 309 Second Ave., Jessup, Aug. 25. Regular inspection; in compliance. Violation: Food facility is not using an approved detergent-sanitizer in both compartments of the two compartment manual ware-washing equipment

Augustine’s Club 17, 518 N. main St., Old Forge, Aug. 25. Follow-up inspection; in compliance.

Cousin’s Beer Stop, 202 Betty St., Eynon, Aug. 25. Opening inspection; in compliance.

Domino’s Pizza, 1578 Main St., Peckville, Aug. 26. Regular inspection; in compliance. Violations: Food facility has an original certificate posted, but the location is not conspicuous for public viewing. Ware-wash sink does not have an adequate air gap of at least 1 inch, between the water supply and flood rim of the sink. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair. Observed water leaking under ware-wash sink.

Joe’s Beerman LLC, 1561 Main St., Peckville, Aug. 26. Regular inspection; in compliance.

New Oriental Express, 201 N. Main St., Old Forge, Aug. 26. Follow-up inspection; in compliance.

The Chicken Coop LLC, 912 S. Main St., Old Forge, Aug. 29. Follow-up inspection; out of compliance. Violations: The food facility does not maintain Food Employee Certification records as required. Sliced tomatoes, chopped onions and cooked bacon were held at 46-48 degrees F, in the bain marie, rather than 41 degrees F or below as required. Bain marie unit not holding required temperature (41 degrees F or below). Bain marie not to be used to hold potentially hazardous foods. Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low temperature sanitizing dishwasher located in the kitchen area was 0 ppm, and not 50-100 ppm as required. Meat slicer, a food contact surface, was observed to have old food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Food facility does not have enough outside waste receptacles as evidenced by refuse and waste lying on the ground.