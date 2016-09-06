Transgender inmate seeks reduced bail, saying she’s ‘unsafe’ in county prison

WILKES-BARRE — A transgender woman jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility after she was busted in a prostitution sting last year is seeking release from prison on claims inmates and corrections officers mock and ridicule her identity.

Dakota Barnes, 23, of Main Road, Hanover Township, allegedly agreed to perform oral sex on a plainclothed Wilkes-Barre police officer in October.

Barnes, who police say was in the process of changing her sex from male to female, told the officer she was looking to make money to buy marijuana, according to arrest papers.

Court documents filed Tuesday say the Luzerne County Public Defender’s Office failed to update Barnes’ address, causing her to miss a second consecutive hearing on the charges in July. Her bail was set at $10,000 as a result.

Barnes has asked a judge to reduce her bail to a “reasonable amount,” alleging she’s housed with male inmates “with no consideration of her female identity” and that prison officials have failed to provide her hormone treatments, court documents say.

“(Barnes) feels unsafe in the male housing unit at the LCCF due to derisive comments about her identity from both inmates and corrections officers,” court documents say.

Barnes will comply with the court’s scheduling if released, court documents say.

Barnes http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Barnes.jpg Barnes

By Joe Dolinsky [email protected]