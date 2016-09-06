Wilkes-Barre man will stand trial in homeless man’s fatal stabbing

KINGSTON — A Wilkes-Barre man is heading to trial on allegations he stabbed a homeless man to death in June.

Prosecutors said Daniel Elias Holtslander, armed with knives as he slept in his truck behind the Kmart in Edwardsville in late June, fatally “lashed out” at Kurt Swan when he approached Holtslander’s truck.

State Police arrested Holtslander on July 7 in connection with the death of Swan, whose body was found pushed over an embankent in the wooded area behind the Kmart.

Upon direct examination, Luzerne County Coroner William Lisman — who was present at the autopsy completed by forensic pathologist Dr. Gary Ross — described removing Swan’s body from a container, wiping away bugs and observing four stab wounds.

Any of the wounds — which penetrated Swan’s heart, lung, diaphragm, liver and stomach — could have caused his death, Lisman said.

The coroner said some of Ross’ first words to him upon observing the body were “you have a homicide.”

Assistant District Attorney Jarrett Ferentino said legal precedent dictates that the piercing of any internal organs is “enough to infer intent to kill.”

Luzerne County public defender John Pike, who did not present any witnesses, questioned Edwardsville Police Sgt. Hal Bond as to the nature of the area in which the body was found.

Bond said the area where Swan’s body was found was wooded but easily accessible, and that the elapsed time between its discovery and removal was between “three and four hours.”

Pennsylvania State Trooper Edward Urban testified that Holtslander confessed to Swan’s killing while being questioned at the Wyoming barracks following his arrest.

According to Urban, Holtslander explained in detail how he wrapped Swan’s body in a tarp, threw the body over an embankment and then burned the tarp, a piece of Swan’s clothing and a chair he believed had Swan’s blood on it.

Urban testified that investigators found Holstlander’s knives when they served search warrants on his truck and a home he had been staying at in Wilkes-Barre.

Urban said Holtslander also admitted to having cleaned the knives with hydrogen peroxide after stabbing Swan.

Holtslander told police he knew Swan and had been drinking with him earlier in the day, according to Urban.

Pike questioned the delay between investigators’ discovery of Holstlander’s truck and his arrest, with the truck having been found on July 1 and the arrest being made on July 7.

Urban said the case was still under investigation during that time.

In his closing statement, Pike argued that “these charges do not rise to murder one or murder three.”

“This is more of a case of self defense,” Pike said.

Ferentino, in defending the charge of murder, said Holtslander’s brutal stabbing of the victim and the burning of his clothes following the stabbing “are not consistent with self defense.”

“This is consistent with a first-degree murder charge,” he said, referring to Holtslander’s confession.

Magesterial District Judge Paul Roberts bound all counts over for trial on an open murder charge.

Daniel Holtslander is walked into his arraignment in Kingston on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2016. http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_TTL090716Daniel-Holtslander-1.jpg Daniel Holtslander is walked into his arraignment in Kingston on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2016. Aimee Dilger | Times Leader

By Geri Gibbons [email protected]