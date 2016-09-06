Three West Pittston council members resign posts over police chief’s pension

WEST PITTSTON — Council President Brian Thornton, council Vice President Pete Musinski and Councilman Kevin Lescavage all abruptly resigned their positions at Tuesday night’s meeting over the awarding of a disability pension to the borough’s police chief.

All three said the council did irreparable damage to borough by awarding the pension to Police Chief Paul Porifiro, allowing him to retire due to health issues and collect a pension from the borough. The borough will be paying the pension over the course of the next 17 years — until Porifiro reaches retirement age.

It will cost borough residents anywhere from $80,000 to $90,000 annually, according to council members.

“The financial impact is going to be crippling, in my opinion” said Thornton. “It won’t really kick in for two to three years from now … I am shocked, and I was appalled. All of the evidence that we had, in my opinion, the amount of evidence that we had from outside professionals and outside sources, supported the position that we do not grant that pension.”

The motion was passed at a special public meeting on Aug. 30 on a 4-3 vote with Thornton, Lescavage and Musinski voting “no.”

Thornton and Musinski have served on council for 11 years, while Lescavage held a previous term from 2006 to 2009 before being re-elected to a two-year term back in March.

Thornton said Porifiro did not meet all of the qualifications to be awarded the pension as he did not present any evidence to the council that he submitted anything to social security saying he qualifies. He also said the council did not follow state law in awarding the pension.

Thornton also noted that on top of a impending tax hike, there could also be a cut back on services from the fire department, police department and ambulance associations due to the costs of the pension.

Council members Judy Aita and Peter Albano explained they voted “yes” because they felt it was the right thing, saying the chief laid his life on the line and was deserving of the pension.

“The chief put his life on the line for us everyday and takes risks every time he leaves,” said Aita. “He was injured on the job in a drug bust, and I feel that for the rest of his life his work life is hampered for the job he did for us. It’s one of the reasons, and I wish him well.”

Council members John Hood and Charles Alfano noted that they wanted to avoid any impending lawsuits against the borough.

“It’s probably going to cost us tens of thousands of dollars more than what we would have been paying,” Hood said. “I feel the guy deserves it.

“He worked his time and put his time in here. That’s my opinion.”

Porifiro served as borough police chief for eight years.

The council, by law, must fill the vacant seats within the 30 days of when they take effect.

Musinski’s and Lescavage’s resignations take effect Wednesday while Thornton’s takes effect Friday.

Jimmy Fisher | Times Leader West Pittston residents pile into the conference room at the municipal building prior to the public meeting on Tuesday

Trio says awarding police chief pension will damage borough

By Jimmy Fisher [email protected]