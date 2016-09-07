Wilkes-Barre native Teddy Richards shares Stanley Cup with his hometown

WILKES-BARRE - The only thing brighter than the glare of the sun off the Stanley Cup was the beam of Teddy Richards’ smile as he brought the trophy to his hometown on Wednesday.

Richards served as the assistant equipment manager for the Pittsburgh Penguins during their 2015-16 championship season. The Penguins won hockey’s ultimate trophy in June by defeating the San Jose Sharks in Game 6 of the finals. Every player and staff member of the winning team gets to spend a day with the Stanley Cup, a tradition that dates back to the early 1900s.

When Richards’ day with the Cup arrived, he chose to bring it back to Wilkes-Barre and share it with the community.

And he did so in style. Escorted by city police and fire trucks, Richards, who grew up on South Hancock Street, arrived on Public Square on the back of a Zamboni, cradling the Cup. Crowds of people flocked to the caravan as Richards stepped onto Public Square and carried the Stanley Cup into the heart of Wilkes-Barre.

“It’s surreal. The turnout is unbelievable and makes me feel so welcome,” Richards said. “This makes me realize that it was the right decision in where I wanted to bring the Cup.”

Mayor Tony George read a proclamation honoring Richards as the first Wilkes-Barre native to have his name engraved on the Stanley Cup - something that will actually happen later this month. After a few words, Richards carried the Cup through the crowd for photos.

Darcie Ackerman, a Wilkes-Barre/Scranton season ticket holder, drove from Bushkill to Wilkes-Barre to see the Cup and have her photo taken with it. She was thankful Richards decided to share it with Wilkes-Barre, giving so many people a chance to see hockey history.

“It’s nice to be able to get that close to a really cool piece of history,” Ackerman said. “Some of the names on it, they are legends.

“This is something I just couldn’t drive out to Pittsburgh to see. It’s phenomenal that it’s here.”

Richards was joined by his brother, Josh, an assistant equipment manager for the Dallas Stars, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton CEO Jeff Barrett, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton head coach Clark Donatelli, players Tom Kostopoulos and Patrick McGrath and former player Dennis Bonvie.

Kostopoulos, a member of Wilkes-Barre/Scranton’s inaugural team in 1999, said he has a long friendship with Richards, dating back to that first season when Richards’ father, Tedd, was the team’s bus driver. Tedd Richards passed away in 2001, but Richards and his brother stayed with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and worked their way up to the NHL.

“(Teddy’s) dad meant a lot to the team and he would do anything for the players,” Kostopoulos said. “To see Teddy and Josh all grown up today and Teddy win the Stanley Cup and bring it back here is a great story.

“Teddy paid his dues and put his time in, and he’s always done it without complaining.”

McGrath, of Shavertown, remembers seeing Richards working behind the bench when he attendedWilkes-Barre/Scranton games as a kid. He said Richards bringing the Cup to Wilkes-Barre will only add to the rising popularity of hockey in the area.

“It’s come a long way from when I started playing,” McGrath said, adding he would love to follow in Richards’ footsteps and become the second local person to have their name on the Stanley Cup.

“It’s definitely special that Teddy is from here and what he’s been able to accomplish. It’s something I strive for.”

Richards followed his visit to Public Square with an event later in the day for season ticket holders. He planned to wrap up the day with his children eating ice cream out of the Cup.

On Thursday, Richards will board a plane for his new home in Florida where he was recently named head equipment manager of the NHL’s Florida Panthers.

First, he took time to reflect on just how far he’s come.

“When I first started folding towels and emptying garbage cans, I never once thought that would escalate me to the Stanley Cup,” he said. “But hard work and dedication in what you believe in pays off.”

Richards also acknowledged that leaving Wilkes-Barre, and the Pittsburgh organization, is bittersweet.

“When I landed at the airport last night, the lady at the rental car desk asked if I needed a GPS. I kind of laughed. I know Wilkes-Barre very well and I’m home here,” he said. “I’d like to be able to spend a week here, but I have a flight back to Florida. It will be hard to get on that plane tomorrow.”

Teddy Richards carries the Stanley Cup onto Public Square on Wednesday. http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_TTL090816stanleycup1.jpg Teddy Richards carries the Stanley Cup onto Public Square on Wednesday. Aimee Dilger | Times Leader Tux riles the crowd on Public Square while holding the Stanley Cup. http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_TTL090816stanleycup3.jpg Tux riles the crowd on Public Square while holding the Stanley Cup. Aimee Dilger | Times Leader Teddy Richards hoists the Stanley Cup on Public Square. http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_TTL090816stanleycup5.jpg Teddy Richards hoists the Stanley Cup on Public Square. Aimee Dilger | Times Leader The Stanley Cup is reflected in the sunglasses of Teddy Richards’ brother, Josh, on Public Square. http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_TTL090816stanleycup6.jpg The Stanley Cup is reflected in the sunglasses of Teddy Richards’ brother, Josh, on Public Square. Aimee Dilger | Times Leader http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_TTL090816stanleycup2.jpg Aimee Dilger | Times Leader Teddy Richards raises the Stanley Cup over his head as he travels around Public Square in a Zamboni. Teddy Richards raises the Stanley Cup above his head as he travels around Public Square in a Zamboni. http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_TTL090816stanleycup4.jpg Teddy Richards raises the Stanley Cup over his head as he travels around Public Square in a Zamboni. Teddy Richards raises the Stanley Cup above his head as he travels around Public Square in a Zamboni. Aimee Dilger | Times Leader

Former Wilkes-Barre resident Teddy Richards shares the Stanley Cup with his hometown on Wednesday

By Tom Venesky [email protected]