Hunlock Creek man to spend up to 20 years in prison on child porn charges

WILKES-BARRE — A Hunlock Creek man convicted of 32 counts of disseminating and possessing child pornography was sentenced Thursday to eight to 20 years in state prison.

George L. Strickland, 46, of Pearl Street, was found to be in possession of 74 sexually explicit videos and images depicting young children following an investigation by the state Office of Attorney General’s Child Predator Section in November.

According to the affidavit, when asked if he knew why investigators raided his home, Strickland answered: “Child pornography.”

Strickland told investigators he had been viewing child pornography “on and off for the past few years” and stated the youngest he’d seen were toddlers. He told investigators when viewing the materials, he often thought it would get him arrested, the affidavit says.

Strickland pleaded guilty in June to a single count of disseminating images of child sex acts and 31 counts of possessing child pornography. Another 42 counts of possessing child pornography were withdrawn, records show.

Deputy Attorney General Rebecca Elo said Strickland worked with investigators since his arrest.

“He has been cooperative,” Elo said in court.

Luzerne County Judge Fred A. Pierantoni III sentenced Strickland at a hearing held at the county’s Penn Place Building, where multiple county judges were holding proceedings Thursday due to a water main break that forced the closure of the main courthouse on River Street.

Strickland was deemed not to be a sexually violent predator. Pierantoni ordered him to register as a sex offender with the Pennsylvania State Police for a term of 25 years. He is prohibited from using or owning a computer and cannot frequent places where minors gather, the judge ordered.

Strickland declined to address the court.

He was remanded to the Luzerne County Correctional Facility following the hearing to await transfer to state prison.

By Joe Dolinsky [email protected]