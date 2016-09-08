Chelsea Clinton tells her mom’s supporters in Scranton to remain passionate

SCRANTON — Speaking to 200 loyal but sweaty supporters in Scranton Thursday, Chelsea Clinton had a succinct, clear message: remain passionate in support of her mother’s quest for the White House.

The supporters of Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton had crowded into her campaign headquarters on North Washington Street to hear the candidate’s daughter give a rousing pep talk. The younger Clinton urged the group — organized by Women for Hillary — to remain focused as they try to convince people to vote for her mother.

“There is so much at stake in this election,” Clinton said. “Yes, I am deeply biased toward my mother, but that’s because I know that she is by far the best candidate for president.”

Clinton, 36, was clear in stating just how she feels about “the other side” led by Republican candidate Donald Trump.

“There’s been so much of the vitriol and hate speech from the other side,” she said. “A president has to be willing and able to make the tough decisions. My mother realizes that the work of a president is never done. There are always new challenges. Stronger together is much more than a campaign slogan.”

She briefly touched on issues ranging from ensuring a strong economy to providing funding for early education and guaranteeing access to credit for farmers. She also mentioned her mother’s support of the Bipartisan Coal Miners Act, a message always well-received in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

“My mother has a plan that will work for this country and she knows how to pay for it all,” Clinton said. With my mom in the White House, we have the best chance of continuing the success of President Obama and guaranteeing a solid future for our children.”

Clinton said her mother will never give up, on the people and issues she believes in and she will protect future generations.

“My mother will make sure we all live in a country that we want our children to grow up in,” she said. “There is so much at stake in this election and it will be won by the conversations you all have between now and Nov. 8.”

Jan Tobin is from England and can’t vote in the election, but said she became a volunteer for the Clinton campaign anyway.

“First of all, Donald Trump scares the hell out of me,” Tobin said after Clinton’s speech. “He is just too impulsive. Hillary has the experience. Does she have flaws? Don’t we all? But she has all the qualifications to be a great president.”

Not everyone in Scranton was thrilled with Chelsea’s visit. Outside the campaign headquarters, Robert Kuniegel, 66 of Spring Brook Township, held a life-size cardboard cutout of Hillary Clinton and a sign reading: “Grand talk, vile action.”

Kuniegel, a retired corrections officer and a Vietnam veteran, said he is worried about his country if Clinton wins the presidency.

“Hillary is the most openly corrupt person to ever run for president,” Kuniegel said. “Trump is by far a better candidate. I’m here to send that message to anyone who will listen.”

Greg Manz, the Trump campaign’s communications director in Pennsylvania, issued a brief statement after Clinton’s Scranton appearance from senior Trump advisor David Urban.

“After Hillary Clinton fumbled through basic national security questions at last night’s commander-in-chief town hall, I imagine Chelsea Clinton’s Scranton phone bank is having a hard time getting through to voters today.

“Pennsylvanians are hanging up on Hillary because they are tired of the same old Washington corruption and back-room deals from career politicians and will vote for change in November.”

For her part, Chelsea Clinton said her mother’s candidacy is focused on continuing her life’s unfinished business. She said voters have to get away from the daily vitriol and bigoted speech coming from the Trump campaign.

“Our country needs to get back to basic love and kindness,” she said. “We have to support each other. I think that is more important now than any other time in my life.”

