Wyoming Valley West high school students protesting heat and dress code

PLYMOUTH — Dozens of Wyoming Valley West High School students opted not to enter the school this morning, choosing instead to sit on the steps outside or stand and wave signs along U.S. Route 11 in protest of high heat in the building and a new dress code they consider too restrictive.

“People are soaked in their seats, people are passing out and they won’t even give us free water,” Kelsy Letteer said. The ninth-grade student said it has been so hot this week, “I didn’t even sign in this morning.”

Junior Alora Deluca said the protest is also about the new dress code, which they consider to restrictive and too costly.

“People pay, like, $50 for khaki’s and still have to buy street clothes after that,” Deluca said.

Students chanted “No more dress code” as cars drove by on Plymouth’s main drag. Several offered stories of students having asthma attacks in the heat inside the building.

Deluca noted the office is the one place in the school with air conditioning, and Letteer said students who try to seek some refuge by visiting the office have gotten kicked out. They also said they were informed the protests would be marked as an absence.

“I don’t care,” Letteer said. “I’d rather be standing out here than passing out in there.”

The students vowed to stay outside, protesting for the entire school day, and some said they plan to take the protest to the next school board meeting, set for Sept. 14.

Wyoming Valley West Secondary Center students protest both the heat in the school and the new dress code Friday morning

By Mark Guydish [email protected]