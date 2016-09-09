Alleged Wilkes-Barre arsonist to face charges in county court

WILKES-BARRE — A city man who allegedly torched a Prospect Street home where investigators later discovered another man’s dead body will face an arson charge in county court after waiving Friday his right to a preliminary hearing, according to court records.

Kyle Robert Shaw Jr., 24, shared the home at 16 Prospect St. with 31-year-old Jack Sipple, who was found in a second-floor bedroom with a gunshot wound to the head after firefighters extinguished the blaze Aug. 7, according to the affidavit.

Shaw, who witnesses said could be seen running from the residence as smoke billowed out, was taken into custody in Rice Township after he crashed his girlfriend’s minivan. He told investigators he set the fire after Sipple, who owned the residence, committed suicide, the affidavit says.

Luzerne County District Attorney Stefanie Salavantis said Friday that investigators continue to pursue leads in Sipple’s death and are awaiting the results of evidence submitted for analysis.

Court records show a second count of arson and a count of reckless burning against Shaw were withdrawn Friday.

Shaw remains jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility in lieu of $200,000 bail.

His formal arraignment is scheduled for Dec. 8.

