Scranton/Wilkes-Barre bluegrass band Cabinet joins Outlaw Music Festival

SCRANTON — It was announced on the Cabinet Facebook page today that the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre seven-piece will join the bill at the inaugural Outlaw Music Festival, which takes place beginning at 1 p.m. Sept. 18 at the Pavilion at Montage Mountain, 1000 Montage Mountain Rd.

The bluegrass/Americana jam outfit performs alongside Willie Nelson & Family, Neil Young + Promise of the Real, Sheryl Crow, Chris Robinson Brotherhood and Lee Ann Womack.

Tickets for the festival are available at the Montage Mountain box office, online at ticketmaster.com and by phone at 800-745-3000. Ticket prices start at $30 for general admission and range as high as $275 for premium seating. For special Cabinet fan ticket offers, visit facebook.com/CabinetMusic/.

Times Leader staff reports