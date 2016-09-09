Hottle’s Pizza’s future unclear after liquor license applications withdrawn

WILKES-BARRE — After an application to transfer a liquor license to Hottle’s Pizza was twice withdrawn, the status of the downtown restaurant is unclear.

A sign on the door of the North Main Street business said it would re-open on Sept. 1 when King’s College students returned. But more than a week later, the sign remained in place, raising questions about the viability of the business that closed for the summer after opening for a short time last year in the spot where III Guys Pizza previously was located.

Attempts this week to reach Coleen and Michael Burns, the owners of Hottle’s, were unsuccessful. A woman who identified herself only as “Morgan” answered a phone number for the Burnses and said they were out of town.

The woman said the owners are trying to get a liquor license and “the neighbor next door filed an injunction” to stop them. “That’s been the holdup,” she said.

Thom Greco confirmed he protested attempts to transfer a liquor license to Hottle’s Pizza from the former Villa Grove Cafe on Grove Street.

As an existing license holder, AGG Services would be affected if the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board approved the application of Hottle’s Pizza, Greco said in his Feb. 14 protest letter. He also cited the proximity of a proposed new high school on the site of Coughlin high school.

“Why would they allow another liquor license with all those kids?” Greco asked.

According to the PLCB, Greco, a local businessman, is listed as a stockholder in AGG Services Inc., the holder of a restaurant liquor license for Heat bar. He also owns the building housing the bar on the corner of North Main and East Union streets, 15 feet from Hottle’s Pizza.

The existing high school and proposed one, along with King’s College, the Kirby Health Center and Vesuvio’s Pizzeria & Ristorante, another licensed bar and restaurant, are located within a 500-foot radius of Hottle’s Pizza, Greco said in his letter of protest.

The St. Vincent DePaul Kitchen on East Jackson Street is outside of that boundary, but the indigent and homeless people who go there pass within the 500-foot radius, he said. “Many of these homeless are mental patients and have addictions to alcohol,” Greco said in the letter.

“The expanded serving of alcohol would worsen the location’s character and worsen the situation at an already unsafe area,” he said.

The PLCB has jurisdiction in a smaller area than the 500-foot radius, Greco pointed out: The state liquor code gives the PLCB discretion in approving license transfers if the new premises is within “three hundred feet of any church, hospital, charitable institution, school or public playground,” or “200 feet of any other premises which is licensed by the board.”

Greco protested the first attempt last November to transfer the license to Hottle’s and said Coleen Burns withdrew the application. He responded with another protest when Burns applied again in February.

“It never got to a hearing,” Greco said. “She withdrew it on her own.”

Greco provided a copy of a letter dated Thursday from the PLCB stating the application “has been withdrawn and cancelled.”

The status of Hottle’s Pizza on North Main Street, Wilkes-Barre is unclear more than a week after it missed the Sept. 1 re-opening date posted on a notice taped to the front door. http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Hottle-s-sign.jpg The status of Hottle’s Pizza on North Main Street, Wilkes-Barre is unclear more than a week after it missed the Sept. 1 re-opening date posted on a notice taped to the front door.

By Jerry Lynott [email protected]