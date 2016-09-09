Trial of alleged Interfaith Heights shooters set to start Monday

WILKES-BARRE — A man and woman who police say tried to kill two people over marijuana money in a botched execution-style shooting last year at a city apartment complex will face trial together Monday, despite a late attempt to sever their cases.

Tony “Hazard” Edwards, 29, of Philadelphia, and Wandalee Balcacer, 26, of Wilkes-Barre, are each charged with two counts of attempted homicide and two counts of conspiracy to commit homicide after the attempted point-blank-range shootings of Sherry “Chyna” Rivera and Izhar Ramos-Ramirez on April 4, 2015 at the Interfaith Heights apartment complex in Wilkes-Barre.

Before the trial begins with jury selection Monday afternoon, prosecutors and the pair’s attorneys on Friday appeared in court to address a two motions on the table ahead of trial.

Edwards, who is also charged with the illegal possession of a firearm and carrying a firearm without a license, will be prosecuted separately from the homicide charges, Luzerne County Judge David W. Lupas ruled.

Additionally, Lupas denied a defense motion to sever the pair’s cases, which would have allowed them to be tried separately.

The pair’s attorneys, Allyson L. Kacmarski and Mary Deady, had argued differing defense strategies would cause the case to be “irreconcilable.”

Confounding the issue is the scheduled testimony of Balcacer’s brother, 23-year-old Felipe Balcacer — a reported eyewitness to the attempted homicides currently awaiting sentencing in the Lehigh County Prison — and whether he will mention Edwards’ reported gang affiliation, a factor prosecutors agreed not to pursue at trial.

Edwards met Felipe Balcacer in a halfway house and encouraged him to move to Wilkes-Barre, said Wandalee Balcacer’s attorney, John McMahon. The attorney said Wandalee Balcacer will testify to his sister’s innocence but assured Lupas he won’t discuss the gang affiliation.

Assistant District Attorney Jarrett Ferentino argued “there may be finger pointing, but that alone is not enough” to sever the cases.

Lupas sided with prosecutors and ordered the two to stand trial together.

Prosecutors say Balcacer recruited Edwards from Philadelphia to help collect money owed to her by Rivera, Balcacer’s ex-girlfriend. Balcacer allegedly told Rivera she should have given her the money, and held her down on the ground next to Ramos-Ramirez, who Edwards ordered on the ground at gunpoint.

Balcacer allegedly said, “Shoot them mother———- already.”

Both victims survived gunshot wounds to their heads.

By Joe Dolinsky [email protected]