9/11 memorial ceremonies and events

For the 15 anniversary of Sept. 11, several memorials are being held around our area:

Saturday, Sept. 10

• Lakeside Skillet, 279 Lakeside Drive, Harveys Lake; 9 to 11 a.m.

Dr. Tony Mussari will present “Shanksville Standard: America at its Best” based upon memories embedded in his conscience from his many trips to the Flight 93 Memorial.

Sunday, Sept. 11

• Second Presbyterian Church, 143 Parsonage St., Pittston; 9 a.m.

The church will be serving breakfast to first responders.

• University of Scranton, Madonna della Strada Chapel, Monroe Avenue, Scranton; 8 p.m.

The ROTC Color Guard at The University of Scranton will lead the procession from the Madonna della Strada Chapel across to and around the Dionne Campus Green. The procession will stop at five locations around the Green and ending at the amphitheater.

At each location, a different prayer will be offered from one of five religious traditions — Muslim, Jewish, Christian, Buddhist, Hindu

Monday, Sept. 12

• Misericordia University, Dallas Township; 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The second annual 9/11 Constant Flag Carry ceremony where members of the campus community will take turns carrying the United States flag around campus.

The event will begin with a remembrance service beginning at 8:30 a.m. in the Wells Fargo Amphitheater. The ceremony will include prayers and readings from students, faculty and staff and feature the presenting of the colors by members of the Dallas American Legion. A special recognition will be held at 8:46 a.m. to memorialize when the first of two terrorist planes hit into the World Trade Center in New York City killing more than 2,600 people.

• Luzerne County Community College, 1333 S. Prospect St., Nanticoke; 9 a.m.

A remembrance ceremony and brick dedication will be held at the college’s Walk of Honor at the LCCC Public Safety Training Institute.

In the event of inclement weather, the ceremony will be held at the college’s Educational Conference Center.