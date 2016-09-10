Free will service for those who put lives at risk

NANTICOKE — An 18-year veteran of the Pennsylvania State Police, Cpl. Robert Betnar gave a statistic that should give pause to any officer debating the need for a will.

“The life expectancy for a state trooper is 60,” Betnar said while standing outside a room where police, firefighters, first responders, corrections officers and military veterans were getting free legal help in setting up wills Saturday. “When I joined the force, it was 58.”

Betnar, who is also now a lawyer with his own practice in Pittston, was one of many volunteers at the Luzerne County Community College Public Safety Training Institute Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. to help establish wills for those who had signed up.

It was Luzerne County’s third “Wills for Heroes” event arranged by the Young Lawyers Division of the Wilkes-Barre Law, Luzerne County Manager David Pedri said, and it had helped 24 people by 1:30 p.m., with a second batch scheduled to show up soon.

“It’s one way we can show we’re grateful for their service,” Pedri said.

Those eligible who came properly prepared could get an estate will, a living will and power of attorney documents drawn up, notarized and witnessed, walking out with legal documents in two hours or less, Luzerne County Assistant District Attorney Justin Richards said.

Tom MacCollum, a state parole officer, came in with wife, Christine, and their 9-year-old son, Jake.

“I’m looking forward to it, it saves money and it’s important,” he said. He also conceded that, at 43, he had put off getting a will for too long.

“She’s been bugging me about it,” he smiled, nodding to his wife.

How long?

He laughed.

“For six years.”

Attorney Kelly Bray Snyder, right, speaks with Nanticoke fireman John Zegarski during the ‘Wills for Heroes’ event at the Public Safety Training Institute of Luzerne County Community College in Nanticoke Saturday. http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_TTL091116wills1.jpg Attorney Kelly Bray Snyder, right, speaks with Nanticoke fireman John Zegarski during the ‘Wills for Heroes’ event at the Public Safety Training Institute of Luzerne County Community College in Nanticoke Saturday. Attorney Daniel Hunter volunteers his services for people at the ‘Wills for Heroes’ event at Luzerne County Community College Public Safety Institute Saturday. http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_TTL091116wills2.jpg Attorney Daniel Hunter volunteers his services for people at the ‘Wills for Heroes’ event at Luzerne County Community College Public Safety Institute Saturday. Assistant Jennifer Thomas logs in the notarized documents used for preparing a living will during the ‘Wills for Heroes’ event at the Luzerne County Community College Public Saftey Institute Saturday. http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_TTL091116wills3.jpg Assistant Jennifer Thomas logs in the notarized documents used for preparing a living will during the ‘Wills for Heroes’ event at the Luzerne County Community College Public Saftey Institute Saturday.

First responders, others who put lives at risk get help

