Kingston native’s 9/11 tale becomes Geisinger video

A man who identifies himself as a Kingston native recounts his saga of survival during the 9/11 attacks in New York City — seeking shelter under a reinforced escalator and breathing asbestos dust for hours before being rescued — in a YouTube video that serves as sales pitch for Geisinger Health plan.

The video opens with a single mention of the Wyoming Valley connection: “My name is Russell Wend, I’m from Kingston, Pennsylvania, and here’s my story.” Sitting on a floral-pattern sofa and speaking in a voice at times subdued, Wend recalls sitting in his office across the street from the towers and feeling an explosion that sent him a foot out of his seat.

He ran toward the towers knowing his wife would be arriving and went down escalators into passage going to the doomed buildings to find his spouse approaching him — along with thousands of others rushing to escape.

Realizing they wouldn’t’ make it out, Wend says he and his wife rushed along with two other women to a spot under the reinforced escalators, hoping it would protect from the debris of the rapidly collapsing building above them.

“I literally closed my eyes and I was praying,” Wend says, his voice halting at the memory. “You know, I was praying that my wife survived. Not me. I just wanted my wife to survive.”

It took three hours for the air to clear enough for a beam of sunlight to come through a hole in the sidewalk. They climbed out.

“We couldn’t believe what was happening. It was very sad, It was a sad, sad moment,” Wend says. “I lost a lot of dear friends.”

The video then shifts to Kristen Wilkinson, a registered nurse with Geisinger who got a referral for Wend’s diabetes in 2014. The two then separately talk about his health problems following the tragedy and the loss of his job.

After overcoming the Post Traumatic Stress Disorder that made him sleepless and learning to manage his diabetes, Wend was diagnosed with bladder cancer. As the video wraps up, Wend smiles, posing with Wilkinson on the sofa, and notes “I’m a year cancer free,” lauding Wilkinson for her personal commitment to his recovery.

911 survivor Russell Wend, right, sits with Geisinger Health Plan nurse Kristin Wilkinson. http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_RusselandKristin2-1.jpg 911 survivor Russell Wend, right, sits with Geisinger Health Plan nurse Kristin Wilkinson.

By Mark Guydish [email protected]