Sunday, last day to enjoy the Luzerne County Fair

LEHMAN TWP. — Lisa Murray and Madison Hughes were speechless as they watched Alecia Michelle Hansen swing on a rope over 30 feet in the air, with no net below at the Luzerne County Fair.

Aleica Michelle, the mother of the five-member Hansen’s Spectacular, a family trapeze show, wrapped a thick rope around her ankle as she swung overhead.

Then she leaped off her rope swing, and the rope around her ankle caught her in mid-air. She continued to swing by one leg.

The crowd gasped.

The Hansen’s Spectacular was just one of many thrilling attractions at the 54th annual Luzerne County Fair.

The fair will open at 11 a.m. Sunday, giving the public one last time to enjoy the exhibits, attractions, rides and food. Gates close at 9:30 p.m.

Sunday is Family Fun Day where children ages 3 to 12 are admitted for $6. Admission is $10 for adults and children older than 13 years old.

“There are a lot of different things here this year,” said Murray, of Dallas.

The five-day fair was filled with many new exhibits as well as traditional ones, all geared to entertain and educate fairgoers. Carnival rides were provided by S & S Amusements and games of chance offered a variety of fun family activities for all ages.

Four-year-old Cole Hampel reeled in a shark with a toy fishing pole at a game called “Drag a Shark.” He looked up at all the colorful stuffed animals and picked out a gray and pink elephant for his 2-year-old sister, Adelyn.

“This is the first time I brought him to the fair,” said Chris Hampel, Cole’s uncle.

Trevor Radvanyi, 10, of Dallas, was on the other side of the fairgrounds at the Raging Bull, a mechanical-bull ride.

Radvanyi set a new record of 21 seconds for the “Boys” category at the ride.

“It was fun,” Trevor said, laughing. “I stayed on longer than I thought.”

In the Dairy Barn, 9-year-old James Grisafi, a 4-H member from Montrose, explained the technique used to milk a cow to Jett Kelsall, 7, and his brother Lane Kelsall, 9, of Hanover Township. A drawing will be held at the end of the fair to name the life-sized dairy cow.

Candy Eckler and her 4-year-old son, Jackson Gorman, both of Hanover Township, started their fair experience with food before taking in the sites.

Unwilling to pull away from eating his pierogis to answer questions, Jackson wanted to try the Rainbow Rock fun house.

Eckler said her favorite parts of the fair are the food and the animals.

Cole Hampel 4, of Sweet Valley, snags a fish at game at the Luzerne County fair Friday night. http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_TTL-09112016-Luz-Cty-Fair-wrapup-1.jpg Cole Hampel 4, of Sweet Valley, snags a fish at game at the Luzerne County fair Friday night. Charlotte Bartizek | For Times Leader Jett Kelsall, of Hanover, got lessons on milking a cow from 4-H member James Grisafi, of Montorse. http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_TTL-09112016-Luz-Cty-Fair-wrapup-2.jpg Jett Kelsall, of Hanover, got lessons on milking a cow from 4-H member James Grisafi, of Montorse. Charlotte Bartizek | For Times Leader For Jaxon Gorman and his mother, Candi Eckler, of Hanover Township, the fair was all about the food and spending time together. http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_TTL-09112016-Luz-Cty-Fair-wrapup-3.jpg For Jaxon Gorman and his mother, Candi Eckler, of Hanover Township, the fair was all about the food and spending time together. Charlotte Bartizek | For Times Leader

By Eileen Godin [email protected]

Sunday’s Luzerne County Fair schedule: • 11 a.m., gates open; • noon, S & S Amusement open; • noon, Kiddie Tractor Pull Registration near the Horse Arena; • 12:30, 3:30, and 6 p.m., Agri-Puppets on the Midway; • 1 p.m., Kiddie Tractor Pull near the Horse Arena; • 1 p.m., Horseshoe Pitching Tournament, by the Security Trailer; • 1, 4, and 6:30 p.m., Pork Chop Review in Kiddie Land; • 1:30, 4:30 and 7 p.m., Hansen’s Spectacular in Kiddie Land; • 3 p.m., Barnyard Olympics in the Horse Arena; • 5 p.m., Tractor Obstacle Rodeo in the Horse Arena; • 6:30 and 8 p.m., Ryan Pelton on the Main Stage; • 8 p.m., the Barn closes; and • 9:30 p.m., fairgrounds close. Sunday is Family Fun Day. Children ages 3 to 12 are admitted for $6. Admission for adults and children older than 13 years old is $10.