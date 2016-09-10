Car hops curb, crashes into Subway in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE — The lone customer had ordered three subs and, fortunately, waited by the counter. The sandwich maker finished two tuna salads and was working on a chicken and bacon when a car sped across the parking lot, hopped a concrete parking space stop and smashed several feet into the Subway restaurant in the South Main Plaza in Wilkes-Barre Saturday night.

Hansal Jani, the son of the family that owns the sandwich shop, stood outside after the accident, still wearing the headset used to take orders from the drive through. He said he was startled when the glass window and masonry shattered as the white SUV crashed several feet into the building around 7:30 p.m., but was grateful no one was hurt.

Police on scene said two adults in the vehicle declined help from ambulance responders. A woman in the vehicle told police a black car emerged suddenly from one of the parking lots — along a stretch of South Main that is almost nothing but lots with multiple entry/exit points — and that she swerved to avoid a collision.

The SUV apparently hopped a curb to get onto the parking lot, swiped an electrical control box mounted to a telephone poll, and hopped both a concrete block at the end of a parking space and a curb of the sidewalk that lead to the store entrance.

Even after that, the vehicle had enough speed to go so far into the building the front wheels were almost completely on the store floor.

Jani said no one was near the wall when the car careened in. Police said there was no one in the path of the vehicle before it came to rest.

An electrical control box on a nearby telephone pole was swiped by a car that crashed into a Subway shop in Wilkes-Barre, sheering the door of the box. http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Subway-2.jpg An electrical control box on a nearby telephone pole was swiped by a car that crashed into a Subway shop in Wilkes-Barre, sheering the door of the box. An SUV hopped a curb and crashed into the Subway restaurant in Wilkes-Barre’s South Main Plaza Saturday night. Police said no one was injured. http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_subway.jpg An SUV hopped a curb and crashed into the Subway restaurant in Wilkes-Barre’s South Main Plaza Saturday night. Police said no one was injured.

By Mark Guydish [email protected]