Wilkes-Barre police arrest 2 after pursuit ends in Kingston

KINGSTON — Wilkes-Barre city police, assisted by borough officers, have arrested two men following a pursuit that ended near the intersection of South Wyoming Avenue and Northampton Street.

Emergency radio traffic indicated the pursuit began on the Wilkes-Barre side of the river near the Market Street bridge.

Kingston Police Sgt. Sam Blaski said the suspects’ vehicle struck a passenger vehicle somewhere on Market Street, and later struck a Wilkes-Barre police vehicle in the same area. No injuries were reported in either crash.

Blaski said drugs may have been a factor, as the passenger was “shooting up” at the time officers finally stopped the vehicle.

Neither of the suspects were identified.

