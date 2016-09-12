Transgender inmate who feared for safety in jail admits to offering cop oral sex

WILKES-BARRE — An inmate whose transgender identity allegedly sparked ridicule inside the male housing unit of the Luzerne County Correctional Facility admitted Monday to offering to perform oral sex on an undercover cop.

Dakota Barnes, 23, of Hanover Township, pleaded guilty to a single count of prostitution before Luzerne County Judge Joseph Sklarosky Jr. and was released on $3,000 unsecured bail pending sentencing on Nov. 14.

Barnes last week requested reduced bail on claims corrections officers and fellow inmates inside the prison mocked her identity.

Prison officials also failed to provide her hormone treatments, she claimed.

Barnes agreed to perform oral sex on a plainclothed Wilkes-Barre police officer in October. Barnes, who police say was in the process of changing her sex from male to female, told the officer she was looking to make money to buy marijuana.

Sklarosky prohibited Barnes from loitering on Academy Street and Carey Avenue in Wilkes-Barre.

By Joe Dolinsky [email protected]