Road work limits traffic to single-lane in Dallas Twp. Tuesday night, Wednesday morning

DALLAS TWP. — Route 309 will be reduced to a single lane traffic pattern starting Tuesday evening and continuing through Wednesday morning, according to Pennsylvania Department of Transportation spokesperson.

The change in traffic pattern is due to a pipe replacement project near the intersection of Center Hill Road and Route 309, James May, PennDOT spokesperson said in an emailed news release.

The lane restriction will be effective between 6 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Construction crews will work on Medical Access Road during the remaining part of the week, the release said.

http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_penndot.jpg

By Eileen Godin [email protected]