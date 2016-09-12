Judge orders decision from flip-flopping caregiver charged in $258K theft case

WILKES-BARRE — The judge’s patience was wearing thin.

Sharon Mae Jacobosky, a Luzerne caregiver charged with stealing more than $258,000 from a 98-year-old woman, repeatedly balked Monday at taking her case to trial and accepting a plea deal before a visibly irked Luzerne County Judge Joseph Sklarosky Jr. determined it was decision time.

“I’m trying to be reasonable and I’m trying to be patient,” Sklarosky said following a request to allow Jacobosky until Tuesday morning to mull her decision.

“It’s time for a decision at some point and that point for you is 9 a.m. tomorrow,” the judge said.

Jacobosky, 73, of Carpenter Street, was charged in 2013 with three felony counts of theft on claims she used $258,538 of Clementine Moseman’s money between 2009 and 2011.

The elderly caregiver previously pleaded guilty in February to a single count of theft, but the plea was vacated by Sklarosky April 26 after Jacobosky claimed she was pressured into entering it, again bringing the case before the judge Monday.

Jacobosky first indicated she wanted a bench trial, but changed her mind after Sklarosky informed her he would recuse himself and another judge would preside over the proceeding.

“Then I’ll take a jury trial,” she said.

The judge instructed Jacobosky to confer with her attorney, Stephen Geist, on the decision. When the pair returned to the courtroom, Geist indicated Jacobosky wanted to enter a guilty plea but needed more time to think over the decision.

Sklarosky ordered her to decide by 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Hired in 2009, Jacobosky was the caregiver and had power of attorney for Moseman, of 41 Machell Ave., Dallas. After several thousand dollars were found missing in 2011, Jacobosky was replaced as power of attorney by Evelyn Hannon, who reported the theft to Dallas police on Dec. 9, 2011.

An audit was performed on the bank accounts of Moseman and her disabled daughter, Pamela Wehrenberg, which analyzed transactions at several area banks.

The audit showed Jacobosky received and spent approximately $258,538 of Moseman’s funds between 2009 and 2011.

A review of checks written during that time period showed nearly all were made payable to cash and endorsed by Moseman with a secondary endorsement by Jacobosky. Some are endorsed by Jacobosky only and others were endorsed by Moseman only, but deposited into Jacobosky’s accounts.

By Joe Dolinsky [email protected]