Bridge replacement project to result in nighttime closure on I-80

DUNMORE — Overnight bridge work might affect late night-time and early morning traffic on Interstate 80.

In a news release sent Monday afternoon, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s (PennDOT) announced a bridge in Butler Township on I-80 west bound on State Route 8005 would be closed for repair.

According to the release, the bridge will be closed from 11 p.m. Monday until 5 a.m. Tuesday. Motorists will be detoured to Interstate 81 northbound, State Route 3007 and I-81 southbound.

The bridge is part of the Rapid Bridge Replacement Project, and crews will be erecting beams for the new bridge during the nighttime work.

By Brigid Edmunds [email protected]