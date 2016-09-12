W-B Area School Board furloughs 24 part-time workers, rehires 12

PLAINS TWP. — Repeating a pattern seen earlier this year when teachers were furloughed only to be rehired, the Wilkes-Barre Area School board furloughed 24 part-time aids and paraprofessionals Monday, then reappointed half of them.

The board also voted — after months of hearing about the problem from Project Manager Gary Salijko of Apollo Group Inc. — to replace part of the GAR Memorial High School roof believed to be at risk of shattering, at a cost that could topped $800,000.

The people furloughed were Samantha Yanora, Allison Fasulka, Mary Flecknoe, Richard Rostkowski, Mary Elizabeth Pape, Melissa Schneikart, Faith Morningstar, Nancy Fedor, Jamie Pesotski, Beth Ann Christian, Catherine Richards, Sonya Brzozowski, Barbara Watlock, Shantel Grohowski, Valerie Rostkowski, Jocelyn Chocallo, Joni Hooker, Paula Bianchino, Tara Konycki, Trisha Kennedy, Gloria Watson, Donna Majikes, Patricia Shinko and Christine Zak.

As was the case when the teachers were furloughed, the board cited the suspension of four programs — art, industrial arts, library services and consumer and family sciences. The programs were scuttled to save money as the board works to fulfill a “pathway to the future” that calls for some $11 million in cuts in the next four years.

After approving the furloughs Monday, the board then voted on a measure impacting 27 part-time positions. The status of 15 employees was changed, and 12 of those just furloughed were appointed to other positions: Shinko, Majikes, Konycki, Bianchino and Valerie Rostkowski were appointed as paraprofessionals; Watson as a locker room aid; Hooker, Chocallo and Grohowski as a 15-hour cafeteria aides; Watlock as 20-hour kindergarten aide; Richards as 27.5-hour locker room aide; and Christian as 20-hour bus aide.

The roof at GAR includes sections made of a material believed decades ago to be one of the best available, but which turned out to have a critical flaw: some of the binding material evaporates in hard winters, making it brittle and prone to shattering.

The delay in repairing the roof stems from the need for other related repairs. On Tuesday Board Member Denise Thomas said the problem had been put off too long, and pushed the board to authorize a consultant to draw up plans and Salijko to draw up bids for those plans in the hope of repairing it before winter sets in. Salijko estimated cost between $620,000 and $806,000.

During the public comment section, Wilkes-Barre National Association for the Advancement of Colored People President Larry Singleton urged the board to renew efforts to hire minority teachers.

Singleton noted that the local NAACP has made the plea for about two decades, yet the the ratio of minority teachers in the district is about the same now as 20 years ago: 1 percent.

Singleton gave his speech as the previous president for the local NAACP, Ron Felton, recorded it with a computer pad. Felton had been a perennial feature at board meeting, making yearly visits —often with large charts —to press for an increase in minority teaching staff.

By Mark Guydish [email protected]