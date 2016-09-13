Prosecutors: Wilkes-Barre woman recruited gang member for shootings

WILKES-BARRE — Wandalee Balcacer didn’t order an alleged Philadelphia gang member nicknamed “Hazard” to the area just to talk. Instead, she summoned Tony Edwards to Wilkes-Barre to exact a brutal punishment, prosecutors said Tuesday in openings of the pair’s attempted homicide trial.

Edwards, prosecutors said, didn’t earn his nickname based on his negotiation skills.

“You don’t bring ‘Hazard’ to talk,” Assistant District Attorney Jarrett Ferentino told the jury of seven men and seven women. “You bring ‘Hazard’ to be hazardous.”

Edwards, 29, and Balcacer, 26, face two counts each of attempted homicide and conspiracy to commit homicide after they allegedly tried to shoot Sherry “Chyna” Rivera and Izhar Ramos-Ramirez in their heads at point-blank range inside a stairwell at the Interfaith Heights apartment complex on April 4, 2015.

Both victims suffered traumatic brain injuries and had their faces shattered from the gunblasts, Ferentino said, but survived and are expected to take the stand during trial to share their stories.

Balcacer, Ferentino said, was brought to the area to secure a $4,000 drug debt owed by Rivera, Balcacer’s ex-girlfriend. He said Balcacer became desperate when Rivera didn’t pay up.

“(Edwards) was brought here to meet out punishment because (Rivera) did (Balcacer) dirty,” Ferentino said.

Ferentino told the jury the shootings will be fleshed out through text messages sent by the two co-defendants, including an alleged message Balcacer sent saying, “I got that b—— shot.”

Ferentino said Edwards told a fellow inmate he planned to hold a gun closer to a victims’ head next time.

“Those are the words after (the shootings),” he said. “But those words after give you everything you need to know about what happened before.”

Allyson L. Kacmarski, Edwards’ attorney, asked jurors to consider two words as the trial progresses.

“Credibility and reliability,” she said, noting several witnesses will tell several variations of the story.

Balcacer’s attorney, John McMahon, acknowledged Balcacer sold drugs but pointed blame at Edwards for the shootings.

“Mr. Edwards committed these acts on his own,” McMahon said.

Prosecutors are expected to call their first witness following a mid-morning recess.

Defense asks jurors to consider credibility

