Elderly Luzerne caregiver pleads guilty to stealing 98-year-old woman’s funds

WILKES-BARRE — A Luzerne caregiver charged with stealing more than $200,000 from a 98-year-old woman decided to plead guilty Tuesday, but not before again flirting with an alternate option.

Sharon Mae Jacobosky, 73, of Carpenter Street, was ordered by Luzerne County Judge Joseph Sklarosky Jr. to appear in court Tuesday morning with a decision about whether she planned to take her theft charge to trial or enter a plea.

Jocobosky, whom prosecutors say stole $208,538 from Dallas resident Clementine Moseman between 2009 and 2011, previously pleaded guilty to the charge in February but the plea was vacated after she suggested she was pressured into accepting it.

The elderly caregiver indicated in court Monday she wanted to have a bench trial, but quickly changed her mind when Sklarosky told her he would recuse himself and another judge would preside. After a conference with her attorney, Stephen Geist, Jacobosky returned to the courtroom and said she wanted to enter a plea, but asked for more time to mull the decision.

A visibly irked Sklarosky told her to report to court Tuesday with a decision.

After prosecutors read her charges into the record, Geist told the judge Jacobosky wanted to plea no contest to the charge. She entered the guilty plea after a brief conference with Geist.

Sklarosky accepted her plea on a single count of theft by failure to make proper disposition of funds.

A restitution hearing is scheduled for Oct. 20.

http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_web1_gavel-7-1.jpg

By Joe Dolinsky [email protected]