U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright named to powerful House Appropriations Committee

WILKES-BARRE — U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright has been appointed to the House Committee on Appropriations — one of the most powerful in Congress and the committee that controls the purse strings on most spending of federal dollars.

Cartwright, 55 of Moosic, was named to the committee, filling the seat left vacant when U.S. Rep. Chaka Fattah of Philadelphia resigned after he was convicted on 29 separate federal charges related to bribery, money laundering, fraud and racketeering.

Cartwright said Tuesday that he had sought the coveted position on the Appropriations Committee and said he was named unanimously to the post, effective immediately. Cartwright said he and seven of his colleagues had been seeking the position.

Cartwright, who was elected to Congress in the 17th District in 2012, said he has been building relationships since he took office in January 2013.

“As soon as I got to Washington, I set about the business of making friends,” Cartwright said in a telephone interview. “And the best way to make friends is to be a friend.”

Cartwright said he is grateful to the Pennsylvania Delegation for supporting him, especially U.S. Rep. Bob Brady of Philadelphia and U.S. Rep. Michael Doyle of Pittsburgh.

“The big priority will be bringing federal dollars back to Northeastern Pennsylvania,” Cartwright said. “I want to assure that we at least get our fair share in our neck of the woods.

Cartwright said he will be in a favorable position to assure that federal dollars and contracts remain for places like Tobyhanna Army Depot, General Dynamics, Medico Industries and Lockheed-Martin, which employ thousands of people in the region.

“I intend to work hard to get new federal dollars back to the area,” Cartwright said. “For every one dollar that comes in, it becomes four dollars for the economy and that means more jobs.”

Northeastern Pennsylvania has had representation on the Appropriations Committee over the years, most significantly when U.S. Rep. Dan Flood, D-Wilkes-Barre, and U.S. Rep. Joe McDade, R-Scranton, served for a total of nearly 50 years. Former U.S. Rep. Don Sherwood, R-Tunkhannock, also sat on the committee.

“This is not only a great honor, but also an opportunity to shape spending that can have a tremendous effect on the lives of seniors, veterans, children, students, commuters, federal workers, federal contractors, and military service personnel,” Cartwright said.

Cartwright said every discretionary dollar goes through the Appropriations Committee, and he intends to use his voice and vote on the committee to protect the health and retirement security of constituents and to help spur economic growth in the 17th Congressional District.

McDade served as vice-chairman of the full committee, chairman of the Subcommittee on Energy and Water Development and vice chairman of the Appropriations Subcommittee on National Security. During his tenure, Flood contributed strongly to the passage of Medicare.

Cartwright said there will be three or four new members appointed to the Appropriations Committee for the new year, giving Cartwright some seniority when it comes to being the ranking Democrat on sub-committees.

Cartwright represents Pennsylvania’s 17th Congressional District, which includes Schuylkill County and portions of Carbon, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Monroe and Northampton Counties. Cartwright also serves on the House Committee on Natural Resources and the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform.

Cartwright is seeking his third term in November, running against Republican Matt Connolly of Northampton County. U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta, R-Hazleton, and U.S. Rep. Tom Marino, R-Lycoming Twp., are seeking re-election to their fourth terms in Congress.

