Dupont council members vote to table contract offer for borough manager

DUPONT — Barbara Fairchild began working as the borough manager in July, but remains without a contract.

Council members voted to table a motion to give Fairchild a full-time contract at their monthly meeting on Tuesday; they had also tabled the motion at the August meeting.

Fairchild asked the council members if they will be able to tell her within 30 days if she will be given a contract or not, and council President Stanely Knick Jr. told her they would.

Knick Jr. also said the details to her contract are a personnel matter and will not be discussed publicly.

After the meeting, Fairchild said she’s been working as the borough manager during normal business hours and is doing what is needed of her in the meantime.

She said she was brought in to help with grant writing and to assist with maintaining a tight budget.

“I think this is a town that’s very close knit and has a lot to offer to the residents,” Fairchild said.

She holds experience as a part-time borough manager in Plymouth Borough, a full-time borough manager in Forty Fort Borough, and as the financial advisor for Harveys Lake Borough.

“I also work for DCED (the state Department of Community and Economic Development), so whenever there’s a municipality in trouble, they’ll call me to come and straighten them out,” Fairchild said jokingly. “I thought I could help Dupont, and I do know some of the people, but not many. It’s a nice little town.”

Fairchild said she hopes to have a contract offered to her by council members by the next public meeting.

In other business, council members:

• Approved Fairchild as the right-to-know officer.

• Approved the advertisement of bid specifications for concrete repair work for the Mill Creek Channel Project.

• Approved accepting bids for paving at the Department of Public Works garage.

• Tabled a motion to purchase 504 recycling bins at a total cost of over $4,000.

• Tabled a motion to advertise for bids for the estimate for Main Street sidewalk repair.

Fairchild http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Fairchild_Barbara.jpg Fairchild

Council votes to table motion for second straight month

By Jimmy Fisher [email protected]

WHAT’S NEXT The next public meeting of Dupont Borough Council will be at 7 p.m. on Oct. 11 at the municipal building, 600 Chestnut St., Dupont.