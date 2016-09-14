Wheelchair-bound shooting survivor testifies in attempted homicide trial

WILKES-BARRE — The falling out between two lovers resulted in burned clothes, discarded drugs and a gunshot to the head that left one of them wheelchair-bound, according to testimony Tuesday morning.

Sherry “Chyna” Rivera, 22, described to jurors her tumultuous romantic relationship with attempted homicide suspect Wandalee Balcacer, saying the last thing she remembered was getting food with her longtime friend, Izhar Ramos-Ramirez.

Then she woke up in a hospital.

“I got shot … in the right side of my head,” said Rivera, speaking softly.

Rivera testified she spent six weeks in the hospital due to her injuries. She said she can’t walk, dress herself or go to the bathroom on her own. She can’t move the left side of her body and has occasional seizures, she told jurors.

Balcacer and co-defendant Tony “Hazard” Edwards, 29, stand trial on two charges each of attempted homicide and conspiracy to commit homicide. Prosecutors say Balcacer recruited Edwards, an alleged Philadelphia gang member, to Wilkes-Barre to secure money for marijuana Rivera had taken.

Both Rivera and Ramos-Ramirez survived gunshot wounds to their heads April 4, 2015, after Balcacer, a red bandana-clad Edwards and a group of men went to the Interfaith Heights apartment complex to exact punishment for taking the drug money, prosecutors say.

Rivera testified she took the drugs and threw them out because Balcacer had set fire to her clothes after the two broke up.

Cryptic warnings from Balcacer soon followed, Rivera said.

“‘I’m going to get you,’” Rivera said of Balcacer’s messages. “‘I’m going to get some people.’”

Balcacer’s attorney, John McMahon, of Norristown, asked Rivera whether she confronted Balcacer about burning her clothes through text messages, noting the former lovers had stopped talking but were still communicating via text.

Rivera said she didn’t remember most of the texts McMahon cited, including ones in which the attorney said the two women expressed regret for their falling out.

Balcacer, McMahon said, told Rivera through texts she was “worried and scared” because she owed money to the people she got the drugs from in Allentown.

“I don’t remember,” Rivera said.

Edwards’ attorneys, Allyson Kacmarski and Mary Deady, did not cross-examine Rivera.

Testimony is continuing Tuesday morning.

