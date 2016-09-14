Trucks crashes into Fine Wine and Spirits Store in West Pittston Wednesday

WEST PITTSTON — A red Doge pickup truck crashed into the front of the Fine Wine and Spirits store in the Insalaco Shopping Center Wednesday afternoon.

According to the West Pittston Police Facebook page, at approximately 4:55 p.m., a truck drive by a male crashed, causing damage to the storefront.

Police said the male reported his brake pedal was wet from the rain, causing his foot to slip off the brake and onto the accelerator. The driver was not injured and was able to drive his truck away from the crash.

Sandy Insalaco Jr., property manager of the shopping center, said the employees inside were also unharmed.

“No one was injured inside the liquor store, thankfully,” Insalaco said.

Crews cleaned up glass and the frame of the windows following the crash. Insalaco anticipates repairs will take about three weeks.

Audra Amico, of West Pittston, was getting her nails done a few stores down at T.K. Nails when she heard the crash.

“I heard a ginormous crash,” Amico said. “The whole place shook.”

Amico said she walked out of the salon to see the driver backing the car away from the window.

Insalaco said the store will be boarded up Wednesday and reopen for business Thursday.

“We’re going to make sure it’s secure,” he said.

Crews from the Insalaco Development Group Facilities Maintenance clean up glass after a truck crashed into the Fine Wine and Spirits Store in West Pittston Wednesday.

By Brigid Edmunds