Improv comedy troupe Second City bringing new show to Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE — Chicago-based comedy troupe, The Second City, boasts alumni like Alan Arkin, Barbara Harris, John Belushi, Dan Aykroyd, Gilda Radner and Tina Fey.

The improv-friendly guild brings a new political satire, “Free Speech! (While Supplies Last),” to Northeastern Pennsylvania at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 9 with a performance at the F.M. Kirby Center, 71 Public Square. According to a press release from the Kirby Center, the show “provides an irreverent look at America’s electoral insanity.”

Tickets for the show are $29.50 and are available at the Kirby Center box office, online at kirbycenter.org and by phone at 570-826-1100.

Rooted in the improvisational games of Viola Spolin, The Second City has become known for its unconventional and unique methods of developing and performing theater and comedy, the release said.

Chicago-based comedy troupe, The Second City, has produced such celebrated actors and comedians as Mike Myers, Steve Carell and Stephen Colbert. The latest ensemble comes to Wilkes-Barre Oct. 9. http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_The-Second-City_Free_Speech_press.jpg Chicago-based comedy troupe, The Second City, has produced such celebrated actors and comedians as Mike Myers, Steve Carell and Stephen Colbert. The latest ensemble comes to Wilkes-Barre Oct. 9. Submitted photo

‘Free Speech!’ comes to F.M. Kirby Center

Times Leader staff reports