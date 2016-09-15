Attempted murder’s suspects panicked text: ‘I got that b–––– shot’

WILKES-BARRE — The heat was coming down on Wandalee Balcacer.

Two days after her alleged involvement in the “execution-style” shootings of two longtime friends last year, Balcacer sent a panicked text message to an unknown person expressing her worry.

“I got that b–––– shot that robbed me,” Balcacer said, according to testimony Thursday in her attempted homicide trial. “I’m stressed.”

“My car all over the news,” she continued. “It happened at like four in the afternoon, Google ‘shoot in Wilkes-Barre yesterday.’ They ain’t dead yet.”

The unidentified person responded, “Don’t talk to no one.”

Prosecutors say Balcacer, 26, and Tony “Hazard” Edwards, 29, of Philadelphia, shot Sherry “Chyna” Rivera and her friend Izhar Ramos-Ramirez at the Interfaith Heights apartment complex April 4, 2015, over a drug debt.

Wilkes-Barre Police Det. Matthew Stash on Thursday read to jurors several text message exchanges between ex-lovers Balcacer and Rivera in the days leading up to the near-fatal shootings.

“You did me dirty,” Balcacer told Rivera on March 31, 2015.

According to prosecutors, Rivera stole $4,000 worth of Balcacer’s marijuana after the former lovers broke off their relationship. Balcacer, desperate to recoup the cost of the drugs, allegedly summoned Edwards to the area to exact punishment.

Both victims survived being shot in the back of their heads and took the stand Wednesday to share their near-death experiences.

Rivera, confined to a wheelchair and speaking softly, told jurors she remembered getting food with Ramos-Ramirez. Then she woke up in a hospital.

“I got shot,” she said.

Ramos-Ramirez testified Balcacer was ordering Edwards around the day of the shooting. He said his face was pressed to the ground and pointed towards Rivera’s when he was shot. He heard two more gunshots and “just went all white,” he said.

“Tony was the one who shot me,” he testified.

Stash’s testimony will continue at 1:30 p.m. Thursday with additional text message evidence.

Tony 'Hazard' Edwards, 29, of Philadelphia, is brought into the Luzerne County Courthouse prior to the start of his attempted homicide trial Monday. Aimee Dilger | Times Leader file

By Joe Dolinsky