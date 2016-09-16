Attempted murder suspect’s brother says he and his sister were bystanders during shootings

WILKES-BARRE — The incarcerated younger brother of a woman on trial for her role in a botched “execution-style” hit on two people last year testified Friday that he and his sister were ready to fight the pair over a drug debt when Tony “Hazard” Edwards opened fire.

Edwards, 29, and Wandalee Balcacer, 26, are charged with two counts each of attempted homicide and conspiracy to commit homicide after prosecutors say Balcacer, desperate to repay her supplier, recruited Edwards from Philadelphia to get her money back.

Balcacer’s brother, Felipe Nerry Balcacer, 23, took the stand early Friday morning clad in a red jumpsuit, telling jurors he and his sister were largely bystanders in the April 4, 2015 attack at the Interfaith Heights apartment complex that left Sherry “Chyna” Rivera and Izhar “Izzy” Ramos-Ramirez severely injured.

Felipe Balcacer, jailed in Lehigh County on theft charges, said he was prepared for a fight the day of the shooting, but “Hazard” had other plans.

“I was getting mad that Chyna kept waving my sister off and laughing at her,” Felipe Balcacer said. “At the most, I expected my sister to fight Chyna and I would fight Izzy.”

He said Edwards then came from behind the two victims with a gun. Rivera was pleading for Edwards not to shoot them as Edwards emptied Ramos-Ramirez’s pockets on the ground. He then heard a shot from behind them.

“We jumped in a surprised reaction and turned around,” he said. “We saw Izzy there, not moving. Edwards was standing above.”

Felipe Balcacer said he grabbed his sister and the two of them ran as another gunshot rang out.

Edwards, he testified, later told him, “I do what I gotta do.”

Rivera and Ramos-Ramirez were each shot in the back of their heads but survived.

Felipe Balcacer testified earlier Friday morning that he was the one who landed Edwards a place to live in Wilkes-Barre with his sister. He and Edwards met in a Philadelphia halfway house in late 2014 and the two “spent every day together,” he said.

Edwards was looking to get back on his feet, so Felipe Balcacer asked his sister to let Edwards live with her for awhile.

Felipe Balcacer later learned his sister owed her drug dealer $4,000 worth of marijuana Rivera had allegedly stolen after Wandalee Balcacer set fire to her clothes.

His sister was new to the drug game, Felipe Balcacer said, and he feared she was getting in over her head.

“She was new to this street thing, being a hustler and stuff,” he said. “She feared for the safety of her own children because she owed to her plug, her supplier.”

Felipe Balcacer said he made his way to Wilkes-Barre in early April with plans to spend the Easter holiday with his sister.

Felipe Balcacer said he, his sister and Edwards were out drinking until the sun came up the morning of April 4. Wandalee Balcacer wanted to go to a diner, but had to drop off marijuana at Interfaith Heights first, he testified.

Felipe Balcacer’s testimony continues Friday.

Prosecutors rested their case earlier.

Check back to timesleader.com for updates.

Wandalee Balacer, 26, is accused of recruiting an alleged gang member to Wilkes-Barre to exact punishment on an ex-girlfriend who allegedly stole $4,000 worth of marijuana. http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_TTL091316Wandalee-Balacer1-cmyk-9.jpg Wandalee Balacer, 26, is accused of recruiting an alleged gang member to Wilkes-Barre to exact punishment on an ex-girlfriend who allegedly stole $4,000 worth of marijuana. Aimee Dilger | Times Leader file

By Joe Dolinsky [email protected]