Rice Twp. projects moving forward

RICE TWP. — Two pricey township projects are moving forward, supervisors said Wednesday night.

The supervisors approved a motion to update the Emergency Action Plan for the Ice Lakes and Blue Giant dams. According to township secretary Jeffrey Beck, the plan should be updated periodically, but hadn’t been since 2006.

“There’s nothing widely different,” he said.

Beck explained the plan must be updated in order for the Ice Lakes Dam pipe project to move forward.

“It has to be fresh,” he added.

The supervisors also provided residents with a timeline of the Ice Lakes Dam pipe, outlining the events since Aug. 2015. According to that timeline, an incident occurred on Aug. 15 in which a DEP employee was sent to the dam after receiving an anonymous call about the dam failing.

According to Beck, the call was unfounded and the DEP employee confirmed everything was okay with the dam.

“I know the DEP has had several phone calls over the dam,” Beck said.

The supervisors also said the Laurel Lakes culvert replacement project will be completed early next month.

Township engineer Andrew Pasonick said a PP&L power line which runs through the culvert needs to be relocated at a cost of $7,236 and PP&L needs payment before it starts the relocation. The supervisors unanimously approved the motion to submit payment for the project, as well as adapting a resolution affirming the township borrowing $100,000 to finance the replacement. The total cost of the replacement is $157,671.35.

Pasonick reported the anticipated completion date, originally Sept. 23, has been moved to Oct. 14.

“By your next meeting, you should have a very good idea of whether that’s going to be met or not,” Pasonick said.

By Brigid Edmunds [email protected]