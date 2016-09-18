Luzerne County restaurant inspections: Sept. 6 to Sept. 12

The following are recent Luzerne County restaurant inspection reports from the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture. According the agency: “any inspection is a ‘snapshot’ of the day and time of the inspection. An inspection conducted on any given day may not be representative of the overall, long-term cleanliness of an establishment. Also, at the time of the inspection violations are recorded but are often corrected on site prior to the inspector leaving the establishment.” The information is taken from the inspection database at www.eatsafepa.com. Postal addresses used here are as listed on the state’s website, and may not correspond to the municipalities in which facilities are physically located.

La Tolteca, 200 Mundy St., Wilkes-Barre, Sept. 6. Regular inspection; out of compliance. Violations: Working containers in kitchen area, used for storing chemicals taken from bulk supplies, were not marked with the common name of the chemical. Chemicals were labeled. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection. Observed container of Raid, not labeled for use in a food facility on shelf in the wait staff area. Can was removed. Three severely dented canned items observed in storage shed and intended for use in the food facility. Items were removed from use. Food in the reach-in freezer by cooking area stored open with no covering. Foods were covered. In-use food ingredient containers not labeled with the common name of the food. Food utensils in prep area observed stored in a container of water which is not maintained at 135 degrees F. Scoop being stored in the ice bin with handle in contact with the ice. Observed wet wiping cloths in kitchen area, not being stored in sanitizer solution. Rags were placed in sanitizer. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration Observed broken handle on 1 refrigeration unit. Observed a buildup of black residue on the vegetable cutter in prep area. Cutter was cleaned. Observed a buildup of dust on the air intake vent in the kitchen area. Observed a buildup of grease on the hoods above the cooking area. Observed a buildup of residue on the surface around the nozzles on the soda machine. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair. Observed faucet leaking at one hand-wash sink. Observed 15 dead roaches on the floor in the ware-wash area of the facility.

St. Jude’s School, 422 S. Mountain Blvd., Mountain Top, Sept. 6. Regular inspection; in compliance.

Starbucks #10083, 2030 Wilkes-Barre Twp. Market Place, Wilkes-Barre, Sept. 6. Follow-up inspection; in compliance. Violations: The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view.

Wendy’s #8026, 555 N. Hunter Hwy., Drums, Sept. 6. Regular inspection; in compliance. Violation: No hair restraints worn by all food prep employees.

Crabby’s Seafood Grill, 3159 Lower Demunds Rd., Dallas, Sept. 6. Opening inspection; in compliance. Violation: There is no splash guard between the compartment of the three-compartment sink that is designated for hand washing and the remaining two compartments that are going to be used for food preparation

Dallas Senior High School, 2030 Conyngham Ave., Dallas, Sept. 6. Regular inspection; in compliance. Violations: Prepackaged deli sandwiches, hoagies and salads (some of which contained breaded popcorn chicken) and puddings located in a grab and go refrigeration unit, are not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement, sub ingredients, net weight, distributed by statement and/or nutritional facts. There is no sign book or placard with this information available at the grab-and-go unit. Prepackaged deli sandwiches, hoagies and salads (some of which contained breaded popcorn chicken) and puddings, located in a grab-and-go refrigeration unit, are not labeled to clearly indicate any “Big 8” allergen ingredients and/or the allergen warning statement. There is no sign, book or placard with this information available at the grab-and-go unit Water filter for ice machine is not dated as to last change or when filter is due to be changed.

Denny’s, 416 Rt. 315, Pittston, Sept. 6. Opening inspection; in compliance.

Dollar General #9544, 457 N. Main St., Pittston, Sept. 6. Follow-up inspection; in compliance. Violation: Observed insect activity (moths,cocoons and larvae) in the pet food in the sales area. Facility will clean affected areas and continue to monitor for activity.

Holiday Inn Express, 1 Corporate Dr., Drums, Sept. 6. Regular inspection; in compliance. Violations: Food handler certificate displayed expired 3-9-2016. Proof of current certification or enrollment in a certification course required within 10 days. No hair restraints worn during food prep. Thermometers for ensuring proper temperatures of food are not available.

Jone’s Pancake House, 43 Lakeside Dr., Harveys Lake. Sept 6. Change of owner inspection; in compliance.

Dallas Elementary School, 2000 Cummingham Ave., Dallas, Sept. 7. Regular inspection; in compliance.

Dallas Middle School, Conyngham Avenue, Dallas, Sept. 7. Regular inspection; in compliance.

Antonio’s Restaurant, 1348 N. Church St., Hazle Twp. Sept. 8. Follow-up inspection; in compliance.

Capri Lounge, 541 N. Alter St., Hazleton, Sept. 8. Regular inspection; in compliance. Violation: Floor covering worn is spots in food prep area.

Carpatho Russ Citizens Club, 21 Center St., Wilkes-Barre. Sept. 8. Regular inspection; in compliance.

Eagle Rock Club House, 191 Turnberry Ln. Hazle Twp., Sept 8. Follow-up inspection; in compliance.

Eagle Rock Base Lodge, 421 Walden Dr., Hazle Twp., Sept. 8. Follow-up inspection; in compliance. Violation: Floor areas behind bar in dining room has build up of broken bar ware.

Grab and Go Hoagies, 223 E. Broad St., West Hazleton, Sept. 8. Change of owner inspection; in compliance. Violation: Floor covering worn/missing sections of surface material in rear food prep area.

Hudson Servicemen’s Association, 47-49 Martin St., Wilkes-Barre, Sept. 8. Regular inspection; in compliance. Violation: Observed a buildup of dust on the fan guard in the walk-in beer cooler.

La Isla Restaurant, 240 E. Broad St., West Hazleton, Sept. 8. Follow-up inspection; in compliance. Violation: No hair restraints worn during food prep.

Lewisburg Pizza T/A Domino’s, 800 N. Church St., Hazleton, Sept. 8. Follow-up inspection; in compliance.

Mariano’s Original Pucceria, 1109 Wyoming Ave., Exeter, Sept 8. Follow-up inspection; in compliance.

Ten Pin Lounge, 190 Susquehanna Blvd., West Hazleton, Sept 8. Regular inspection; in compliance.

The Cafe, 1120 Rte. 315, Plains Twp., Sept. 8. Regular inspection; in compliance. Violations: Observed containers of food stored directly on the floor in walk-in cooler and freezer, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. Foods are served raw or under cooked to the customer’s request; however, a written consumer advisory (on the menu, table tent, or placard) is not provided to the consumer. Observed deeply scored cutting boards not resurfaced or discarded as required. Mechanical ware-washing equipment had a mineral buildup observed inside. Interior of microwave, a food contact surface, was observed to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Microwave was cleaned. Observed a buildup of food residue on the blade on the post can opener, Can opener was cleaned. Observed a buildup of mold like residue on the deflector plate on the ice machine. Deflector plate was cleaned.

Arby’s, 278 Wyoming Valley Mall, Wilkes Barre, Sept. 9. Follow-up inspection; in compliance. Violations: Plumbing system not maintained in good repair observed leaking at the utility sink. Door located in the storage shed area of the food facility has a gap and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals.

Haystacks, 116 Wilkes-Barre Twp. Blvd., Wilkes-Barre, Sept. 9. Follow-up inspection; out of compliance. Violations: Fruit salad, dairy products, potato salad, and cole slaw held at 60 degrees F in two-door refrigeration unit by wait staff area rather than 41 degrees F or below as required. Foods were discarded. Two-door refrigeration unit in the wait staff area is not maintaining an appropriate temperature of 41 degrees F or less as required for storage of TCS foods. Unit will not be used for TCS food storage until temperature maintained. Interior of microwave, a food contact surface, was observed to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Microwave was cleaned. Observed a buildup of dust and grease on the hoods above the cooking area. Observed a buildup of dust on the fan guard in the walk in cooler. Observed 50 plus rodent like droppings alongside hot water heater in back area.

Plains Pub, 37 E. Carey St., Plains Twp., Sept 9. Change of owner inspection; in compliance.

Misericordia University – Banks Student Center, 301 Lake, St., Dallas, Sept. 12. Regular inspection; in compliance. Violations: Food facility has an original certificate posted, but the location is not conspicuous for public viewing. The Certificate is posted in the dietary office. Soap splash/grease residue on surfaces around hand sink in grill area. Hand sink was cleaned during this inspection Observed an accumulation of dust on the hood filter unit above the Garland and Blodgett ovens. The hood filter unit was cleaned during this inspection.

Misericordia University – Intermetzo Cafe, 301 Lake St., Dallas, Sept. 12. Regular inspection; in compliance. Violation: Food facility has an original certificate posted, but the location is not conspicuous for public viewing. The facility posted the Current FEC during this inspection.

Misericordia University – Passan Hall, 100 Lake St., Dallas, Sept 12., Regular inspection; in compliance.

Sabatini’s Pizza, 1925 Wyoming Ave., Exeter, Sept 12. Regular inspection; in compliance. Violations: Scoop being stored in the ice machine with handle in contact with the ice. Scoop was moved. Observed a buildup of mold-like residue on the deflector arm in the ice machine. Cleaned during inspection. Observed a buildup of syrup residue on the surface above the nozzle on the soda machine. Area was cleaned. Observed 100 plus old rodent like droppings along walls under unused equipment in the back area. Facility has a pest control provider that is regularly treating and monitoring all areas for any activity. Affected areas cleaned.

Third Avenue Elementary School, 131 Third Ave., Kingston, Sept 12., Regular inspection; in compliance.

Turkey Hill Minit Market #289, 1140 N. Church St., Hazle Twp., Regular inspection; in compliance.

Wycallis Elementary School, Conyngham Ave., Dallas, Sept 12. Regular inspection; in compliance. Violation: The post can opener blade, a food contact surface, was observed to have dried food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. The can opener was cleaned and sanitized during this inspection.