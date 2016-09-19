Lackwanna County restaurant inspections Sept. 8-13: Which beverage center is ‘out of compliance’?

The following are recent Lackawanna County restaurant inspection reports from the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture. According the agency: “any inspection is a ‘snapshot’ of the day and time of the inspection. An inspection conducted on any given day may not be representative of the overall, long-term cleanliness of an establishment. Also, at the time of the inspection violations are recorded but are often corrected on site prior to the inspector leaving the establishment.” The information is taken from the inspection database at www.eatsafepa.com. Postal addresses used here are as listed on the state’s website, and may not correspond to the municipalities in which facilities are physically located.

Big Chief Market, 616 Poplar St. Mayfield, Sept. 8. Complaint inspection; in compliance. Violations: Food employees observed in deli area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats. The hand-wash sink in the deli area was blocked by newspapers and not accessible at all times for employee use. The newspapers were moved during this inspection.

Iron Hart Brewing Company, 49 N. Church St., Carbondale, Sept. 8. Regular inspection; in compliance. Violations: A Food Employee Certification is displayed, but the individual is no longer employed by the food establishment. Ambient air temperature measuring device for ensuring proper food storage in refrigeration and bain marie equipment in the kitchen area, are not accurate to +/- 3 degrees F. Food facility does not have available quatenary sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Women’s room is not provided with a covered waste receptacle for sanitary napkins. Ceiling tiles in the storage area discolored and need replaced.

Lakeland Elementary School, Mayfield Campus, 501 Linden St., Mayfield, Sept. 8. Regular inspection; in compliance.

Nicolio Beer Distributor, 701 Penn Ave., Mayfield, Sept 8. Regular inspection; in compliance.

Trovato’s Meat Market, 1085 Lackawanna Trail, Clarks Summit, Sept 8. Regular inspection; in compliance. Violations: Commercially processed refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature control for safety food, located in the deli case, and held more than 24 hours, is not being marked with the date it was opened. Reviewed and left a copy of PDA’s Date Marking Guide for Retail Food Facilities with the person in charge during this inspection. Food facility has an employee who held a Certified Food Manager certificate; however, the certificate has expired and is no longer valid. The owner is scheduled to take a SevSafe class in Scranton on November 1. Once completed, a copy of the certificate shall be faxed to the PDA regional office. Prepackaged food (hoagies, stuffed frozen meats, eggplant) are not labeled to clearly indicate any “Big 8” allergen ingredients and/or the allergen warning statement. Prepackaged food (hoagies, stuffed frozen meats, eggplant) are not labeled properly with an ingredient statement, net weight, distributed by statement.

St. Clare/St. Paul Main Campus, 1527 Penn Ave., Scranton, Sept. 12. Regular inspection; in compliance.

The Barrel, 881 State Rte. 307 Spirngbrook Twp., Sept. 12. Regular inspection; in compliance. Violations: Broken egg shells placed back in the carton with whole shell eggs. The broken shells were discarded by the food handler. Louvers missing from the ventilation hood in the kitchen. Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low temperature sanitizing dishwasher was 0 ppm, and not 50-100 ppm as required. Food contact surfaces shall be manually cleaned and sanitized in the three-bay sink until the dishwasher is repaired. The manager called the service company. Old food residue on the grinder barrel and blade. The grinder was disassembled for cleaning. Old food residue on the can opener blade. The can opener was cleaned. Old food residue on the ceiling in the Proctor Silex and Oster microwave ovens on the mixer table in the kitchen. The microwave ovens were cleaned. Dust and debris on the storage shelves and trays in the basement opposite the steps.

The Chicken Coop LLC, 912, S. Main St., Old Forge, Sept. 12. Type 2 Follow-up inspection; in compliance.

All Saints Academy, 1425 Jackson St., Scranton, Sept. 12. Regular inspection; in compliance.

Fu Da Chinese Restaurant, 480 Daleville Hwy. Suite 1 Covington Twp, Sept 12. Regular inspection; in compliance. Violations: Water from condenser in the walk-in cooler being sprayed into the cooler and on to the food storage. Food is stored covered. Miso and broth 130 degrees F; pork won tons 125 degrees F on the steam table. The food was reheated to above 165 degrees F. Shall maintain hot food at 135 degrees F or above on a preheated hot holding unit. Water leaking down the front of the condenser, in the walk-in cooler, and on to the fan guard and shelves below. Fan blowing water into the cooler. Old food residue on knives stored between prep tables. The knives were placed at the dishwasher for cleaning.

Lakeland Elementary School – Scott Campus, 1569 Lakeland Dr. Jermyn, Sept. 12. Regular inspection; in compliance. Violations: Food employees observed in kitchen area, wearing bracelet/watch on arms. Open employee beverage containers were observed in kitchen prep areas. Beverages were removed during this inspection.

Lakeland Jr. Sr. High School, 1593 Lakeland Dr., Jermyn, Sept. 12. Regular inspection; in compliance. Violations: Non-food contact surfaces (fan guards in the walk-in cooler) not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dust. Lights are not shielded or shatter proof over the receiving area and one in the kitchen area above the ice machine. Light covers were ordered.

North Pocono Beverage, 479 Daleville Hwy., Covington Twp, Sept. 12. Regular inspection; in compliance.

Revello’s Pizza, 502 S. Main St., Old Forge, Sept. 12. Complaint inspection; in compliance.

Ritter’s Cider Mill, 117 Wimmers Rd. Jefferson Twp., Sept. 12. Regular inspection; in compliance. Violations: Leaves on the outside section of the conveyor. Fly strips containing numerous fly carcasses hanging from the ceiling above the front counter. Approximately 15-20 flies observed on and around the front counter. Approximately 10-15 small winged insects observed on the conveyor to the grinder, in the grinder and on the apple press. Flies observed in the grinder and on the press.

St. Clare - St. Paul Primary Campus, 2215 N. Washington Ave., Scranton, Sept. 12. Regular inspection; in compliance.

The Caverna, 602 Church St., Jessup, Sept 13. Regular inspection; in compliance. Violations: Non-food contact surfaces ice machine bin not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Water filter attached to ice machine is not dated to indicate when filter was replaced.

Jessup Plaza Beverage Center, 1019 Constitution Ave., Jessup, Sept. 13. Regular inspection; out of compliance. Violations: Time in lieu of temperature being used in the food facility to control ready-to-eat potentially hazardous foods, pizza without written procedures or documentation to verify disposition of food. Written records shall be kept daily on disposals. Reviewed and provided with the person in charge time, as a public health control handout for future reference. Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low temperature sanitizing dishwasher was 0 ppm, and not 50-100 ppm as required. Accumulation of black mold -like residue inside the soda gun at the bar area. Accumulation of mold-like residue on the interior surfaces of the ice machine and was not clean to sight and touch. Microwave a food contact surface, was observed to have old food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Tongs for customer self-service is not displayed so that only handles are touched by consumers and employees.

Keystone College, 1 College Green, La Plume, Sept. 13. Regular inspection; in compliance.Violations: Food facility has an original certificate posted, but the location is not conspicuous for public viewing. Food facility does not have available chlorine test strips to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. No detectable chlorine chemical sanitizer is observed during active mechanical ware washing. Person in charge replaced new chlorine bulk container for corrective action.