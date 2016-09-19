Wilkes-Barre City financial report: Balance grew in August

WILKES-BARRE — The city’s general fund budget balance increased by $244,514 last month, according to a draft financial report.

As of Aug. 31, eight months into the year, the balance was approximately $7.2 million, up from $6.9 million in July.

Still, Mayor Tony George had concerns the $51.5 million balanced budget would stand, given looming debt service and pension payments and lagging revenues.

“It’s going to be close,” George said Monday.

City administrator Ted Wampole reviewed the numbers, as well, and credited the mayor with holding spending in check.

“He’s done a great job as far as keeping the expenses under control which has kept us above water,” Wampole said.

Approximately 61 percent or $31.4 million in revenues were collected. Expenses totalled $24.2 million or 47 percent of the budgeted amount.

The two largest revenue sources of property and earned income taxes were approaching full collection. The city collected $9.6 million or nearly 95 percent of the $10.1 million budgeted for property taxes. The earned income tax collection reached $9.3 million or 73 percent of the $12.7 million budgeted.

Many of the revenue line items reached the budgeted amounts and some exceeded their totals. The city received $43,090 reimbursement for damaged light poles or 1,077-percent above the $4,000 budgeted.

George explained the increase is due to a greater emphasis than the previous administration on filing insurance claims to cover the damage. “They were real lax on insurance claims,” George said.

But he again pointed to the trouble spots of delinquent fees and taxes and the poor rate of third-party collections of the budgeted revenues.

None of the $250,000 in delinquent magistrate fees has been collected. Luzerne County was supposed to begin a pilot program to go after unpaid fees at the offices of district judges Rick Cronauer and Tom Malloy.

Less than 10 percent of the $350,000 budgeted for delinquent business privilege/mercantile tax has been received. The report listed $33,885 as of the end of August. For all of 2105, the city collected $30,967, according to the report.

Garbage bag sales also are off from last year by approximately $87,000. “I think people are commingling” and recycling paper, glass and metal items, George said. Bag sales are budgeted at $1.2 million and $628,385 has been collected. In 2015, the sales totalled $715,380 through the end of August.

On the expense side, just $1.8 million was paid on the $7.8 million in debt service to cover the long-term borrowing by the city. The bulk of the payments are due late in the year with $4.6 million in Minimum Municipal Obligations for the city pensions.

The $3 million Tax Anticipation Note the city took out to carry it over for the first few months until revenues picked up is due at the end of the year.

By Jerry Lynott [email protected]