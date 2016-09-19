Tony Edwards’ defense rests without calling witness in attempted murder trial

WILKES-BARRE — The fate of a man and woman on trial for the attempted murder of two people last year over a pound-and-a-half of stolen marijuana will soon be in the hands of a Luzerne County jury after attorneys Monday afternoon presented their final arguments before deliberations.

Wandalee Balcacer, 26, of Wilkes-Barre, and Tony “Hazard” Edwards, 29, of Philadelphia, are charged with conspiracy to commit homicide and attempted homicide, respectfully, for the April 4, 2015, shootings of Balcacer’s ex-girlfriend, Sherry “Chyna” Rivera, 22, and Izhar “Izzy” Ramos-Ramirez, 22, inside a stairwell at the Interfaith Heights apartment complex.

The near-fatal confrontation, according to prosecutors, stemmed from the former flames’ falling out in late March 2015 after Balcacer, desperate to recoup money for the marijuana stolen by Rivera following their breakup, recruited Edwards to the region to help pursue Rivera and compel her to pay up.

Balcacer’s attorney, John McMahon of Norristown, said texts between the two in the days leading up to the shooting show Balcacer didn’t harbor an “unbelievable outrage” toward Rivera, but rather still had feelings for her.

The incident, McMahon acknowledged, was “a terrible, senseless, double shooting of two individuals that didn’t deserve it and it really is the type of thing that would make any decent person feel a lot of outrage.”

Nonetheless, he said, jurors must set aside their emotions to evaluate the case’s evidence.

Both victims had their faces shattered from the gun blasts and continue to suffer significant physical restrictions from the shootings, but took the stand last week to share their near-death experiences.

Rivera, confined to a wheelchair and speaking softly, told jurors she remembered getting food with Ramos-Ramirez. She woke up in a hospital later to learn she’d been shot.

Ramos-Ramirez, who used a metal walker to move about the courtroom, testified Balcacer was ordering Edwards around the day of the shooting, likening him to “a puppet.” He said his face was pressed to the ground and pointed toward Rivera’s when he was shot in the back of the head. He heard two more gunshots and “just went all white,” he said.

McMahon argued there was “significant evidence” to refute prosecutors’ claims Balcacer was “on a hunt” for Rivera, including how it would be possible for Balcacer to know Rivera and Ramos-Ramirez would be at the apartment complex the day of the shootings.

Balcacer had testified she went to Interfaith Heights to sell marijuana when she got a call Rivera was outside.

Balcacer and her brother, Felipe Nerry Balcacer, 23, denied a premeditated “hunt” for Rivera and claimed to be bystanders in the shootings. They testified they expected to fist-fight the victims at most, but “Hazard” had other plans.

Felipe Balcacer, awaiting trial in Lehigh County on weapons and theft charges, said he met Edwards at a Philadelphia halfway house and the two became fast friends. He set Edwards up at his sister’s apartment when Edwards left the halfway house and sought a place to “lay low.”

Balcacer said she confronted Rivera in the apartment stairwell and repeatedly asked for the drugs or the money she got for selling them, but Rivera wouldn’t budge and tried to leave.

On the day of the shooting, Edwards brandished a gun from behind the two victims, Felipe Balcacer testified. He said he told his sister to “just pop” Rivera, who was pleading for Edwards not to shoot them as Edwards ordered Ramos-Ramirez’s pockets emptied on the ground. Then a shot rang out.

“We jumped in a surprised reaction and turned around. I saw Izzy there not moving. Edwards was standing above,” Felipe Balcacer said.

Felipe Balcacer took hold of his sister’s hand and the two fled from the building, but not before they each heard at least two more gunshots ring out, they testified. Both identified Edwards as the man who pulled the trigger.

Edwards, McMahon said, “decided he was going to be the big man and he was going to take over the situation and that’s exactly what he did. (Balcacer) didn’t ask him to.”

“She confronted Chyna where she did, when she did, but she didn’t know what he was going to do,” McMahon added, pointing to Edwards.

Edwards’ attorneys, Allyson Kacmarski and Mary Deady, rested their case Monday morning without calling a witness.

In her closings, Kacmarski said it was Felipe Balcacer who pulled the trigger, citing DNA found on a red bandanna discovered inside Wandalee Balcacer’s vehicle. Witness Neisha Morris had testified last week the shooter was masked with a red bandanna.

“She never identified Mr. Edwards,” Kacmarski said. “She said the shooter was wearing a red bandanna.”

Assistant District Attorney Jarrett Ferentino, whose argument Monday rounded out closings, said Felipe Balcacer acted when his sister was in trouble and acted when he was on the witness stand.

“It’s nothing to come in here and lie because the rules and the law mean nothing to them,” Ferentino said. “It’s self-preservation.”

Felipe Balcacer, Ferentino said, brought Edwards to the area to be the enforcer in a growing drug operation involving his sister. He knew Edwards and knew he was capable of pulling the trigger, Ferentino said. The notion “popping” Rivera was an order to punch her was a reach, he said.

“In Northeastern Pennsylvania, in Allentown, in Russia: ‘Pop’ means to shoot,” Ferentino said.

Ferentino said Wandalee Balcacer was encouraged to set up Rivera and recoup the drugs so she could “show the world she could run with the big boys,” and she used flirtatious text messages in the days leading up to the shooting to get her former lover to lower her guard.

“She jilted her at the club, she blew her off, she robbed her,” Ferentino said. “She was mad. She’s still mad at her to this day.”

While Ramos-Ramirez and Rivera were struggling to overcome their injuries in June 2015, Wandalee Balcacer was sharing a meal with Edwards, according to a Facebook photo Ferentino presented. “Always my team,” the caption reads.

“Does that look like someone who doesn’t condone what (Edwards) did? Does she look afraid?” Ferentino asked. “They were breaking bread while our victims were broken.”

Check back later at timesleader.com for more information.

Wandalee Balacer, 26, of Wilkes-Barre, is taken into the Luzerne County Courthouse prior to the start of her attempted homicide trial Sept. 12. http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_TTL091316Wandalee-Balacer1-cmyk-13.jpg Wandalee Balacer, 26, of Wilkes-Barre, is taken into the Luzerne County Courthouse prior to the start of her attempted homicide trial Sept. 12. Aimee Dilger | Times Leader file Tony ‘Hazard’ Edwards, 29, of Philadelphia, is led into the Luzerne County Courthouse Sept. 21 prior to the start of his attempted homicide trial. http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_TTL091316Tony-Edwards-cmyk-7.jpg Tony ‘Hazard’ Edwards, 29, of Philadelphia, is led into the Luzerne County Courthouse Sept. 21 prior to the start of his attempted homicide trial. Aimee Dilger | Times Leader file

By Joe Dolinsky [email protected]