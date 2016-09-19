Early retirement extension at Wyoming Valley West seems to impact very few

KINGSTON — It was tacked on to last Wednesday’s Wyoming Valley West School Board meeting agenda: Extend eligibility for a retirement incentive by one year, for one year.

Officials aren’t giving many details, but Superintendent Irv DeRemer did confirm the move provides “an opportunity” for two employees hitting 38 years of service to retire and get a benefit they otherwise would not.

For years, the district contract for both teachers and administrators has included the incentive on a sliding scale: The earlier you retire, the bigger the bonus.

Among those at least 55 years of age who worked full-time in the district for 10 years or more, the bonus is 60 percent of annual salary if retiring after 20 to 29 years in education, 55 percent after 30 to 34 years, and 40 percent after 35 to 37 years.

The vote at last Wednesday’s meeting increases the eligibility for a 40 percent bonus to a range of 35 to 38 years. The increase is only for the 2016-17 school year.

The goal of such incentives is typically to encourage staff at the higher end of the pay scale to retire and make room for a newer employee hired at a lower salary. It can also serve to reduce staff by attrition if a district opts not to fill the position of a retiree.

DeRemer declined to say who the motion could impact, other than to note it is two “Act 93” staff members, meaning they are in administrative positions not covered by collective bargaining agreements. Act 93 refers to the state law that sets procedures for agreements with those employees.

Asked the financial impact of the move, Business Manager Joe Rodriguez declined to give details, saying only that “It will cost the district some money in the short term” but added “we are looking to effectively save money over the long haul.

Solicitor Charles Coslett did not return calls Monday afternoon.

In a separate issue, DeRemer confirmed mold has been discovered in several basement classrooms in the Middle School on Chester Street. He said the rooms have been set off limits and will not be used until the mold is removed, which he expects will be done by this weekend.

By Mark Guydish [email protected]