Police: Plymouth man admits to use of narcotics

WILKES-BARRE — A Plymouth man admitted to having used illegal narcotics on Sunday, according to police.

Police responded at about 8:30 p.m. to a complaint that David Karl Spencer, 35, appeared intoxicated on North Washington Street.

Police said upon their arrival, Spencer was not capable of self care and was a danger to himself.

Spencer exhibited signs of intoxication and admitted to having used narcotics and being in possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was taken into custody and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and public drunkenness.

