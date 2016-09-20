Patti LaBelle will perform at F.M. Kirby Center in Wilkes-Barre Oct. 28

WILKES-BARRE — Gospel and soul icon Patti LaBelle performs at 8 p.m. Oct. 28 at the F.M. Kirby Center, 71 Public Square.

LaBelle, who started her career with The Ordettes, garnered early attention for the group’s hit “Lady Marmalade.”

According to a press release from the Kirby Center, the group, eventually known as LaBelle, released records as the first black vocalists to play the Metropolitan Opera House in New York City and graced the cover of Rolling Stone.

Tickets for LaBelle’s performance start at $59.50 and are available now at the Kirby Center box office, by phone at 570-826-1100 and online at kirbycenter.org.

LaBelle released her fist solo record in 1977, which earned her the first of two Grammy Awards.

The iconic vocalist has also delved into acting, starring in multiple film and stage productions as well as on “Dancing With The Stars” and “American Horror Story.”

Patti LaBelle is a two time Grammy-winner who had her first hit with the Ordettes' song 'Lady Marmalade.'

