Parent of Commonwealth Health, owner of Wilkes-Barre General Hospital, mulls sale of properties

In a statement that prompted national media speculation and spurred a stock drop, for-profit Community Health Systems Inc. — parent of Commonwealth Health, which owns and operates area hospitals, including Wilkes-Barre General — hinted at a sale of some or all of its facilities.

Bloomberg broke the story Friday, citing anonymous sources. “Community Health Systems Inc., the troubled hospital operator, is exploring a possible sale of its business, people with knowledge of the matter said,” the website’s story said.

Bloomberg noted CHS stocks surged 16 percent by the close of trading, giving the company a market value of $1.4 billion, but also pointed out stocks plunged 75 percent in the past 12 months.

On Monday, Community Health issued a statement confirming it is exploring options with financial sponsors, but stressing everything is preliminary. “There can be no certainty that the exploration will result in any kind of transaction,” the statement said, adding there would be no further comment.

Stocks dropped nearly 10 percent by the close of trading Monday.

A flurry of articles from various industry outlets followed. On Monday, Bloomberg pinned the principle problem for CHS on a 2014 acquisition of Health Management Associate for $7.5 billion.

Bloomberg dubbed it “a case of bad-dealitis,” noting Community Health is now saddled with $15.4 billion in debt, much of it tied to the HMA purchase. S&P downgraded the Franklin, Tennessee-based company’s credit rating to B last month.

Both Bloomberg and the Nashville Business Journal expressed skepticism Community Health could be sold as is. It is the nation’s second-largest hospital chain and there are few companies in a position to buy.

Bloomberg cited the three publicly traded counterparts and their market capitalization — HCA Holdings at $29 billion, Tenet Healthcare at $2.3 billion and Universal Health Services at $12 billion — but added “it doesn’t seem likely any one of them would stomach a takeover of Community Health on their own.”

The Nashville Business Journal also noted Community Health’s focus on smaller markets makes it less appealing to companies that have zeroed in on larger urban areas.

Both publications speculated that, if Community Health does sell, it is more likely to be bought piecemeal — it has already divested several holdings, including announcing the sale of 12 hospitals by the end of this year — or get scooped up by a private equity firm, taking it off the stock market.

Commonwealth Health owns and operates Wilkes-Barre General, Moses Taylor and Regional Hospital in Scranton, and Tyler Memorial in Tunkhannock.

Commonwealth Health spokesperson Tomi Galin said via email the company has no further comment beyond Monday’s statement.

Community Health Systems Inc. — parent of Commonwealth Health, which owns and operates area hospitals, including Wilkes-Barre General — has hinted at a sale of some or all of its facilities. http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Hospital_WBGeneral_TLStock.jpg Community Health Systems Inc. — parent of Commonwealth Health, which owns and operates area hospitals, including Wilkes-Barre General — has hinted at a sale of some or all of its facilities. Times Leader file photo

By Mark Guydish [email protected]