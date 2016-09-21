Rectory conversion to apartments denied by Wilkes-Barre Zoning Board

WILKES-BARRE — The city’s Zoning Hearing Board Wednesday denied a local business owner’s plans to turn the former Holy Trinity rectory on East South Street into an apartment building.

Several neighbors spoke out against the proposal by Nabil Abualburak, urging the board to deny his request for a variance to convert the vacant building into six apartments. The use is not permitted in the area that’s zoned R-2.

Gene Lavelle, a next door neighbor, said he spoke for others unable to attend the public hearing Wednesday afternoon at City Hall.

“It changes the aspect of the neighborhood and that’s not fair to people that live there,” Lavelle said.

Abualburak, owner of Mr. Pizza and the Ali Baba Lounge on South Main Street, responded to the opposition by saying he would not have Section 8, low-income subsidized apartments.

“It’s going to be college kids most likely,” Abualburak said.

The four one-bedroom apartments would rent for between $600 and $650 a month and the two, two-bedroom apartments for between $800 and $850, he said. One of his seven children would also live there.

But Lavelle questioned why Abualburak did not first seek the zoning variance before buying the building from the Diocese of Scranton.

“That’s his risk,” said Charles McCormick, solicitor for the board.

Abualburak’s attorney William Byrne argued for approval and said his client has had no complaints or trouble at any of his other properties in the city.

“There’s not too many people willing to put money in Wilkes-Barre. Mr. Abualburak is doing that,” Byrne said.

The board also continued until the Oct. 19 meeting Wilkes University’s requests to put up five free-standing signs in the downtown to mark the school’s campus.

By Jerry Lynott [email protected]